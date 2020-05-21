Coronavirus California

VIDEO: Circles painted on grass to help social distance efforts at SF's Dolores Park

By Emily Burns
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For picnickers at San Francisco's Dolores Park, there will be no more guesstimating about how close they can be to other visitors.

There are newly painted circles on a section of the park's lawn, intended to keep people six-feet apart.

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen

Droneview7 spotted the circles near the 18th St. side of the park, by the tennis courts.

Dolores Park has been busy during the shelter-in-place order.

RELATED: Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?

Earlier this month, Mayor London Breed threatened to close it due to crowds.

San Francisco seems to have been inspired by a New York City park that painted circles this week.

