Coronavirus shelter-in-place: San Franciscans flock to parks, underground nightclub over Easter weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Police shut down an underground nightclub in the Bayview District over the weekend, despite the stay-at-home order that is in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Politicians and Police also noticed large gatherings of people not practicing social distancing at parks and waterfronts.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin thinks it is time for police to issue more citations.

"We're going to start stepping that up like nobody's business. But we don't want to enforce. We want everyone to stay healthy. This is a town that is tolerant, a town that is accepting," Peskin said.

At Dolores Park on Monday morning, some agreed police enforcement could help.



RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Citations for violating social distancing orders set to increase in San Francisco, official says

"I think it is probably a good idea if they are seeing too many people. So if it is necessary, yes, I think it is a good idea," said Alyssa Cunningham, who was out to walk her 5-month-old puppy, Lola.

"I really try not to go out because I feel like there are more people out than there should be. This is only my second time out to the park but since I have this puppy she is kind of going crazy inside," Cunningham said.

But others were feeling a bit more lenient.

"I don't think we are there yet as far as citations go. At least at this park, I can't speak for the others. But here everyone is doing their part-common sense stuff," said Rob Alvarez.

Covenant Goo also thinks people are doing their best.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Bay Area cities urge residents to avoid crowds, practice social distancing on Easter weekend

"Maybe just give a warning when there are groups and picnics. Sometimes they bring tables out and food out but people are trying to do the best they can, I think, with being alone and also being able to see friends," Goo said.

Police blocked people from going into the nightclub at 2266 Shafter Avenue Friday night. On Saturday, they served a search warrant and seized DJ equipment, two fog machines, nine gambling machines with $670 cash inside, two pool tables, bins of liquor, cases of beer, bar furniture and other nightclub-related items.

The news of the nightclub came as a shock At Dolores Park Monday morning.

"I think it is very reckless of people, especially during these hard times," said Alvarez.

Leaving the house for essential items like groceries or medicine are allowed, but people are expected to stay six feet away from others.

RELATED: 7 people issued $1,000 tickets for violating COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, Santa Cruz police chief says

