Hey Larry, Call My Play! 11-year-old Gavin is king of the track

By
DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" 11-year-old Gavin sure knows how to tear it up on the motocross track.

The young rider from Discovery Bay is getting his laps in at Diablo MX Ranch in Brentwood, where he has no problem hitting the jumps.

He makes going airborne look easy!

Not only can he fly through the air like an AMA champion, but check out that speed.

He's got speed, control and balance, all the makings of a winner!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

