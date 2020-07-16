Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! Macy the pit bull is a cardio queen on the treadmill

By
HERCULES, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" we found something you definitely don't see every day!

Lots of people are getting on the good old home treadmill during quarantine, but have you ever seen a dog do that?

Macy the pit bull can - and she makes it looks effortless!

Not only effortless, but fun. Check out her big smile while she get her steps in.

Another dog tries to join, but there's only room for four paws on here, buddy!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

Aloha is goodbye!

