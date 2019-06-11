Tiger Woods talks Kevin Durant injury: 'It was sad...I've been there'

RELATED: Kevin Durant's mom has message for critics who question Warriors star's heart
"It was sad. As athletes we've all been there to a spot when you just know it," said Woods, who didn't watch the game, but saw Durant's injury in the highlights. "I've been there. I've had it to my own Achilles. I've had it to my own back. I know what it feels like. It's an awful feeling and no one can help you."
It's fair to say that Tiger is an injury and recovery expert.
He won The Masters tournament in April for his first PGA major championship since 2008.
But during that 11 year span he dealt with numerous injuries including a knee injuries, an Achilles injury, and back problems that led to 4 surgeries.
Yet Tiger has continued to compete and he explained why.
"Why do we do it?" he asked. "Because we're competitors. Our job is to make the human body do something it was never meant to do. And to do it efficiently and better than anyone else who is doing it at the same time. Well, things sometimes go awry and we saw it last night with Kevin."
