Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Stanford leads clinical trial for possible COVID-19 treatment

By Tim Didion & Dion Lim
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A special tent is already up outside the Stanford Medical Center, where researchers are leading a clinical trial into a possible drug treatment for COVID-19.

They're targeting recently diagnosed patients with a re-purposed compound that's already been tested for use against viruses that cause hepatitis. It's a form of interferon called interferon-lambda.

It's one dose under the skin, it's not even as deep as a flu shot, it's right under the skin. And the formulation is it'll last in your body for a week," says investigator Upinder Singh, M.D.

RELATED: Newsom gives guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in CA

Dr. Singh says the interferon works to call the body's natural immune system into action and has been shown to have an effect on influenza and earlier versions of SARS. Lab tests and animal models suggest it may help with Covid-19 as well.

"This compound was not made for COVID-19, but because we know that it's safe, it's easy to give, it has anti-viral activity, we think this is a good compound to test. And now we also have really good animal data."

She says the trial is concentrating on patients who are within three days of diagnosis, and haven't developed serious secondary conditions. The goal would be to develop an early treatment for milder cases, to help them recover faster and avoid being hospitalized.

"It's very similar to Tamaflu for influenza. You now, if you get the flu, you call your doctor, you get the medication, you really want to take it in the first two to three days," says Dr. Singh.

Approximately 120 patients will be sorted into two groups, with one given a placebo, the other the interferon. Doctors will monitor them for four-weeks, to measure their symptoms and severity of the illness. If all goes well, they hope to have preliminary results to report in as early as eight weeks.

RELATED: UCSF doctor warns 'measles is way more infectious than COVID,' concerned children aren't being vaccinated during pandemic

Researchers also hope the drug could possibly provide an alternative to Remdesivir, which is approved for emergency use in patients who are already hospitalized.

If you're interested in learning more about participating in the Stanford trial: https://med.stanford.edu/id/covid19/lambda.html

Email: treatcovid@stanford.edu

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstanford universityhealthmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronavirushealth careu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch 'Super Science with Drew' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
7 CA counties given green light to open schools, restaurants, malls
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus pandemic on Bay Area
Where did COVID-19 come from?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 CA counties given green light to open schools, restaurants, malls
Alameda Co. may allow Tesla to resume operations next week
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
Coronavirus live updates: Front-line health care workers honored in Novato
Where did COVID-19 come from?
Calif. Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over Bay Area today
LA Mayor Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'
Show More
VIDEO: Goats roam residential streets in San Jose
Manafort released from prison for home confinement
Concerns about measles resurgence as vaccination rates plummet
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled weather nearly every day
When will CA restaurants, malls reopen? Here's what Newsom says
More TOP STORIES News