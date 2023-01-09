Storm damage: Residents okay after tree falls on San Bruno home, causes outages

The massive tree crunched a car and the garage of a home, but luckily the house wasn't damaged and the residents were able to get out. It caused major outages in the neighborhood.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are working to clear a massive tree that fell on a home and car in San Bruno Monday morning.

LIVE UPDATES: Evacuation orders, warnings issued for several parts of Bay Area

The fallen tree was first reported just after 3 a.m. in a residential neighborhood, causing a complete mess and crunching a blue sedan and the garage of a home.

It also knocked out power for all of the homes on one side of Pacific Heights Boulevard, and to surrounding neighbors.

According to the PG &E power outage map, this is impacting at least 500 residents in the area.

MORE: Sonoma Co. family mourns 2-year-old killed by falling tree during bomb cyclone

ABC7 News spoke with the neighbor from the property where the tree came from. She says that the homeowners are okay and were able to get out safely. They have evacuated to a friend's house, the neighbor said.

The garage is built in front of the home, so the actual house was not damaged.

Local tree services say the ground is incredibly saturated right now, so roots aren't holding.

RELATED: Comcast says parts of its plant were damaged during the weekend storm

With more rain coming throughout the week, they expect it to only get worse with more trees coming down.

Amid the mess, with so many neighbors waking up in the dark, PG &E says crews will be working on the tree fall, but have no estimated time of restoration yet.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live