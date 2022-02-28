Crowds gather in San Francisco to support Ukrainians, demanding end to Russian invasion

"I want to show the whole world how Ukraine is resisting right now. It's been four days and it's really unbearable there," said Sergii Kroshao, a Ukrainian Bay Area resident.
[Ads /]
[twitter ID="1498100338531831810" /]
The father of 1-year-old twins said it all hits too close to home. "There are so many children there struggling and my parents are living very close to the children's hospital and yesterday a Russian missile reached it. It's very terrifying for me.
One speaker after another took to the stage, the crowd chanting, "Stop Putin. Stop Putin," with hopes of diplomacy diminishing.
[b]RELATED: [url HREF="https://abc7news.com/ukraine-russia-nuclear-news/11607448/" TARGET="" REL=""]Ukraine seeks to join European Union as round of talks with Russia ends[/url][/b]
"Knowing Russia you cannot have talks, you cannot have diplomacy with a serial killer, you cannot trust them, their word is worthless," said Olena Kroshao.
Proud of their people for standing ground, but worried about what could come.
"We are really grateful to the Ukrainian military. They fight bravely." Igor Krivokon, a resident of Monterey Bay.
"They're doing an amazing job, but it's going to be difficult without the help of the world." Michael Khain, who was rallying alongside his who has family in Ukraine.
[b]VIDEO: [url HREF="https://abc7news.com/why-is-russia-attacking-ukraine-vladimir-putin-war-chernobyl-nuclear-power-plant-us-troops/11596378/" TARGET="" REL=""]Why did Russia attack Ukraine? Top Google questions answered[/url][/b]
[media ID="11597487" /]
The widespread support is meaningful, said many at the rally. "They're finally recognizing Ukraine and the job it's doing right now," said Evelina Khain.
Horns honking in the heart of San Francisco - to Walnut Creek where the Polish School put on a fundraiser for Ukraine Sunday.
[Ads /]
"We want to do anything and everything we can in order to raise awareness and help these people out who've been left with nothing at this point," said Patryk Grobelny, a volunteer with the school.
"Having the support of everyone is important and yes everyone needs to hear this," said Evilena.
RELATED: Ways Bay Area residents can help support Ukraine
The Polish School in Walnut Creek is holding a fundraiser at Larkey Park this weekend to support Ukrainians fleeing Russia.
Since the attacks, San Francisco-based Ukrainian restaurant Pushkin has seen an uptick in business. ABC7 met a Ukrainian doctor who is currently in the U.S. on a resident visa, finishing his studies. He said being here, knowing what's happening in Ukraine, is taking a toll on him.
"The first couple days, it was like - unable to get sleep. We were unable to eat at all and honestly, the first 2-3 days were totally functional. It was really tough to go to work and to do what you were supposed to do, knowing that what's going on in your home country," said Yan Semenovskyi, M.D.
He and one of his fellow residents are doing their part to support Ukraine -- by asking hospitals to donate medical supplies. You can donate to the efforts on their Facebook fundraiser here.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
[b][u]RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:[/u][/b]
[ul]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/russia-ukraine-news-ussr-map-vs-now-why-is-putin-invading-attacking/11596759/" TARGET="" REL=""]Where is Ukraine located? A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/russia-protests-san-francisco-sf-city-hall-vladamir-putin-ukraine-war/11597488/" TARGET="" REL=""]Russia protests: Hundreds rally in support of Ukraine at SF City Hall[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/stock-market-today-futures-russia-invading-ukraine-finance-news/11595755/" TARGET="" REL=""]Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Russia invades Ukraine[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/russia-ukraine-invading-economy-gas-prices/11595417/" TARGET="" REL=""]Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/maksim-chmerkovskiy-ukraine-instagram-val-where-is-now/11596408/" TARGET="" REL=""]Maksim Chmerkovskiy of 'Dancing With the Stars' posts from Ukraine: 'WAR is NEVER an answer!'[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/russia-ukraine-putin-declares-war-joe-biden-vladimir/11595029/" TARGET="" REL=""]Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'; 57 Ukrainians killed in invasion[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/why-would-russia-want-chernobyl-nuclear-power-plant-npp-what-happened-at/11596072/" TARGET="" REL=""]Russian forces seize control of Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukrainian official says[/url][/li]
[Ads /]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/bay-area-ukrainians-ukraine-russia-help-russian-troops-enter-enters/11588158/" TARGET="" REL=""]Putin's main goal is to restore 'historic Russia,' UC Berkeley professor says[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/stock-market-today-futures-russia-invading-ukraine-finance-news/11595755/" TARGET="" REL=""]Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Russia invades Ukraine[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/russia-ukraine-news-san-francisco-justanswer-ceo-andy-kurtzig/11578477/" TARGET="" REL=""]The CEO and the employee: How an SF company is working to protect workers in Ukraine[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/will-gas-prices-go-up-because-of-russia-vladimir-putin-ukraine-california-price-news/11596071/" TARGET="" REL=""]Russia attack on Ukraine could lead to highest gas prices in California history, expert says[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/russia-ukraine-invading-economy-gas-prices/11595417/" TARGET="" REL=""]Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/russia-ukraine-news-ukrainians-bay-area-invade-what-is-happening-in-2022/11584973/" TARGET="" REL=""]Bay Area Ukrainian families anxious as threat of war with Russia looms[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/sf-ukraine-support-demonstration-ferry-building-embarcadero-what-is-happening-in-2022/11584266/" TARGET="" REL=""]Dozens rally in San Francisco to support Ukraine as Russian invasion looms[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/russia-ukraine-news-war/11583342/" TARGET="" REL=""]Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict[/url][/li]
[li][url HREF="https://abc7news.com/why-does-putin-want-ukraine-russia-china-biden-nato/11520392/" TARGET="" REL=""]Putin's options: Aside from full Ukraine invasion, Russia has other ways to lash out at US, NATO[/url][/li]
[/ul]
[newsletter ID="headlines" /]