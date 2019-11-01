Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Bay Area air quality levels

Air quality conditions have returned to "Good" in the Bay Area, according to ABC7's Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker.
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
