Friends improvise to throw surprise, socially-distanced bachelorette party for San Francisco woman amid COVID-19

Megan Hall and her friends were spotted along Gough Street in San Francisco's Marina neighborhood on Saturday, decked out in feather boas.
Draped over Hall's shoulder: a pink satin "Bride To Be" sash to celebrate her upcoming July 11 wedding.
SIDEWALK BACHELORETTE PARTY: 🎉 When Coronavirus cancelled Megan’s party in Catalina, she and her friends held a pared-down celebration on the sidewalk in San Francisco’s Marina today!— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 18, 2020
Her friend told me “it’s actually warmer here in SF!” 😊 #COVID #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/TUNmuwZNAE
Instead of a party of 14 for her planned bachelorette party in Catalina, she and a few friends who could make it decided on a socially-distanced party with lawn chairs, signs and balloons outside her apartment.
Hall and her friends say strangers have been driving past, honking their horns and waving, wishing them well for her upcoming nuptials.
Hall's friend Lauren Ammantuna said, "It's actually warmer here in San Francisco today than it is in Catalina."
While Hall's wedding in San Luis Obispo may end up getting cancelled as well, she's turning lemons into lemonade however she can.
