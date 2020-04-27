Coronavirus

Reopening after coronavirus: 2 more states join Western states' coalition on reopening

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nevada and Colorado announced Monday they'd be joining the Western States Pact by California, Oregon and Washington to reopen their economies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Governors Steve Sisolak and Jared Polis made the announcement in a joint press release. The governors, all Democrats, say the five states share the vision that "health outcomes and science - not politics" will guide their decisions to reopen and ease stay-at-home orders.



RELATED: When will California reopen? Here's when researchers project California can start to lift restrictions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month the Western states would be coordinating a phased reopening together. He emphasized the timeline to reopen in California would be based on progress of six key indicators:

  • Expanding testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive

  • Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity

  • Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges

  • Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus

  • Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing

  • Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed


Gov. Newsom may address the addition of Nevada and Colorado to the Western coalition. We'll be streaming the press conference live on abc7news.com, Facebook and YouTube.

