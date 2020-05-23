Reopening California: SF retail shops survive 1st week selling curbside, but is it enough?

Meet Donna O'Leary, owner of Ambiance, a women's clothing boutique in San Francisco.
RELATED: Here's how curbside pickup went at Bay Area mall, chain stores
"Curbside pickup for our kind of retail is kind of a joke," O'Leary said, with a laugh. "We really haven't had much of anything."
For O'Leary, curbside just isn't going to cut it.
"To be perfectly honest, the rent keeps having to be paid," she said. "We're already out half a million dollars."
O'Leary has set up what's called an Ambi-Care package where consumers can fill out a profile online and Ambiance staff will pick out clothes that match the online profile.
"How much longer do you think you can survive doing that," ABC7's Stephanie Sierra asked.
"Not long," said O'Leary. "Maybe 2 months."
RELATED: Napa County 1st in Bay Area allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants
It's not quite as bad for Pete Mulvihill, owner of Green Apple Books.
"I wouldn't say it's much busier than it was... when we were closed really," he said.
Mulvihill is solely relying on online orders.
"If we had to operate like this for 6 months, it wouldn't work," he said.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Green Apple Books allow consumers to browse and order books online and pick-up curbside.
"Customers need to be able to look around," he said. "We have people asking to have staff FaceTime, walk around and show the books."
Paul Robertson is a retail florist in San Francisco who transformed his business model from events to curbside flower sales.
"Do you think you're going to make it?" Sierra asked.
"We'll make it... we'll make it."
In the past week, his curbside shop average 80 transactions a day.
"It's helping at least pay my bills."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions