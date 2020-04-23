Coronavirus

What will life look like once shelter-in-place orders ease? Expect a 'very different' new normal

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- To understand what's ahead in the battle against coronavirus, there's no better person to speak with than Dr. Mark McClellan, a leading public health expert at Duke University and a co-author of the "National Coronavirus Response: A Road Map to Reopening" - a 16-page report that outlines step by step how states can safely begin to reopen.

In the report, which many states have used as a blueprint, outlines four phases to reopening. The first phase - "Slowing the Spread" - is the phase we're in now. Phase two, which is about reopening state by state, is the phase we hope to get to soon. But how soon?

"I think a matter of weeks, not far off at all," Dr. McClellan, who is the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and currently serves as the director of the Duke Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University, told ABC7 News in a one-on-one interview. "It's check off some of these key boxes."

RELATED: Coronavirus pandemic: When will life go back to normal? Hopefully never, says Silicon Valley futurist

Those key boxes are the indicators California Governor Gavin Newsom has been talking about, including a sustained decrease in cases over 14 days and the ability to do widespread testing and contact tracing. Dr. McClellan warns against moving too fast into phase two, and says even once we get there, life will remain pretty different.

He said wearing face coverings, frequent hand washing and sanitation, and continued social distancing measures will be part of it.

"You're not going to sit as close to other tables at a restaurant or you're not going to sit as close to other patrons in a movie theater," he explained. "We'll probably see work hours that are staggered. We'll definitely see more people continuing to work from home than was the case before all this started."

What about groups?

RELATED: Which states are reopening? California continues to take slower approach to lifting shelter-in-place

"Maybe at the beginning groups of 4 or 6, maybe 10. Maybe as time goes on maybe larger groups," he explained. "Again, still trying to be careful about keeping some distance. This is not going to be the time of handshakes and hugs, but maybe waves."

"I think we're a ways off from big crowds and sporting events," he added.

While he described phase two as a "very different new normal," on the positive side, he said the second phase does allow people to partake in activities we could not participate in during the initial phase, such as going out to eat.

Still, Dr. McClellan explained that seniors and people with underlying health conditions will need to continue being extra vigilant during this second phase.

So when does life truly start getting back to normal? Dr. McClellan says that more likely comes in phase three, when we have a vaccine and establish protection. After that, phase four, is about preparing for the next pandemic.

"Hopefully that phase will come soon, but it's still a ways off at this standpoint," he said.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosheltercoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placecoronavirus pandemicpandemichealth care
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
When will life go back to normal? Hopefully never, says Silicon Valley futurist
As some states ease shelter-in-place orders, California takes slower approach
CORONAVIRUS
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
3D printed swabs help solve COVID-19 test kit shortage
Self-employed workers forced to wait months to apply for unemployment in CA
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3D printed swabs help solve COVID-19 test kit shortage
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Self-employed workers forced to wait months to apply for unemployment in CA
COVID-19 fears: Woman who delayed trip to ER could've died from heart attack
Zero waste lifestyle challenged during COVID-19 pandemic
Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
Show More
Sparks fly as Vegas mayor, Anderson Cooper spar over reopening
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
How to fight climate change with your food choices
SF mayor announces expansion of COVID-19 testing for essential employees
More TOP STORIES News