NASA satellite images show burn scars from LNU, SCU Lightning Complex fires

The images were captured by NASA's Terra satellite.
The images show the burned areas from the SCU and LNU Lightning Complex fires, the two largest wildfires now burning in the state.
The SCU Lightning Complex Fire is 50 percent contained at 377,471 acres, as of Sunday night.
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is 58 percent contained at 375,209 acres, according to CAL FIRE.
NASA says its satellite technology is able to follow the transport of smoke from fires and map the changes in ecosystems due to wildfires, based on the burn scars.
Both fires in the San Francisco Bay Area began during a weekend of lightning across the region.
For more from NASA on these satellite images, click here.
VIDEO: Staggering footage of lightning storm that started Bay Area fire complexes
