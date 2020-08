NASA satellite images show burn scars from LNU, SCU Lightning Complex fires

This Aug. 26, 2020 satellite image from NASA shows the burn scar in the San Francisco Bay Area from the LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires NASA

This Aug. 26, 2020 image from NASA shows the burn scar in the North Bay from the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. NASA

This Aug. 26, 2020 image from NASA shows the burn scar from the SCU Lightning Complex Fire in the South Bay. NASA

Check out the compilation video above to see some of the most staggering lightning scenes captured by our ABC7 cameras and our viewers around the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- New satellite images released last week from NASA show the burn scars from two areas in Northern California most-affected by recent wildfires.The images were captured by NASA's Terra satellite.The images show the burned areas from the SCU and LNU Lightning Complex fires, the two largest wildfires now burning in the state.The SCU Lightning Complex Fire is 50 percent contained at 377,471 acres, as of Sunday night.The LNU Lightning Complex Fire is 58 percent contained at 375,209 acres, according to CAL FIRE.NASA says its satellite technology is able to follow the transport of smoke from fires and map the changes in ecosystems due to wildfires, based on the burn scars.Both fires in the San Francisco Bay Area began during a weekend of lightning across the region.