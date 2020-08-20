Woodward Fire threatens 1,600 structures, grows to 1,500 acres near Point Reyes

At a Thursday morning news conference, fire officials said the fire is 0% contained. Officials say they determined the blaze was sparked by lightning.
•1,500 acres burned
•0% containment
Fire officials say they have been able to hold the north and south sides of the fire, adding that one advantage they have is that the western side of the fire is burning along the Pacific coast. Fire officials also say they are facing "unprecedented" high temperatures for this time of year, when it is usually "cold and foggy."
Officials says resources are stretched thin due the numerous fires burning throughout California, and are expecting assistance on the Woodward Fire from crews coming in from Montana, who will arrive by this weekend.
An evacuation warning was issued on Tuesday and remains in effect for the 11.5-mile area west of Highway 1 between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema south to Bolinas.
Fire officials warned, however, if the winds pick up, evacuations could become a mandatory and they want residents to be prepared.
An evacuation center is set up at West Marin School in Point Reyes Station.
