1974 Stanford homicide made famous campus church a crime scene

RECENT COLD CASE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Visitors from all over the world come to see the Stanford Memorial Church without a clue of what happened here in 1974. Even people who graduated in the 70s have never heard of the murder."Where was I in '74," thought Ed Green, a Stanford alumnus. "I had graduated the second time already."He says he did not remember the murder at all.Arlis Kay Perry lived with her husband in the Escondido Village. He was a Stanford student.According to the investigation, it was about 11:30 p.m. when Perry decided to pray inside the church. Two witnesses remember seeing her on the left-hand side of the church near the front row.Steve Crawford was the church's security guard. He said he came to the church to lock up at midnight but when he re3turned to open the doors of the church at 5:45 in the morning he noticed a side door was open.According to the Stanford Daily, Perry's body was found next to the altar inside the Stanford Memorial Church.Police searched through the crime scene for clues and collected semen and found a hand print but could never figure out who the killer was.