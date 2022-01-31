49ers Faithful come down hard on Jimmy Garoppolo after losing Super Bowl ticket to Rams

49ers fans we spoke with were left wondering 'what just happened,' after the 49ers blew a 10-point lead and lost the NFC Championship to the Los Angeles Rams.
"My thoughts are just derailed, I have no idea who I even am at this point," said 49ers fan Jason Cronburg after the game.
A sense of emptiness yes but when it comes to the blame game among fans, that seems to be in full effect.
"We had so many opportunities," said Niners fan Vince Cava.
"All I got to say is Jimmy Garoppolo got to pack his bags and he got to go home. He got to go," said 49ers fan Ken Marshall.
"If I'm going to have to put the blame on anybody, I'm going to have to put it on Jimmy," said Niners fan Daniel Delgado.
"I think Jimmy did it again, he cost us the game again," said Oscar Robles. His son Caesar continued saying, "Finally caught up to us not having a good enough quarterback to win the Super Bowl you know. We were one dimensional with Deebo! What happened to our fullback? What happened to our tight end? What happened to Aiyuk?"
And while the day leading up to the NFC Championship was an exciting one filled with cheers of 'Beat LA' and 'Deebo', the only excitement for 49ers fans after the game, came in the form of the little hot dogs being sold outside SoFi Stadium.
"Tough outcome but at least, is this hot dog good?" we asked. A fan from Riverside quickly replied with a big smile saying, "It's good!"
"The street meat always makes up for anything bad," said Marshall.
As for who many 49ers fans are now rooting for in the Super Bowl.
"Bengals going to take the Super Bowl," yelled one fan.
"Go Bengals!" yelled young 49ers fan Jaylen Cole.
At the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, the faithful gathered to cheer on the Bay Area team.
"Gut wrenching loss. We were so close," said fan, Liam Reidy.
But only one Los Angeles Rams fan left with a smile on her face.
"Did you hear me San Francisco? L.A. is going to the Super Bowl," said Rams fan, Shernice Lazare.
But despite the tough loss Sunday night, for some SF fans there were no hard feelings.
And still a sense of pride on a well played season.
"You know I love the team and I always will, and it wasn't our day but, you know what, we'll be back because I'm faithful," said 49er fan, Molly Burke.
