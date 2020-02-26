Get help with public safety issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Call 911 in case of an emergency or you are witnessing a crime.
Call 311 or your local non-emergency line for Non-Emergencies.
Community Ambassador Program (San Francisco)
(415) 581-2360
civic.engagement@sfgov.org
A community safety program in San Francisco that hires residents to assist in promoting safety on the streets and also provide information and assistance to neighborhoods as needed.
San Francisco Police Department
Non-Emergency Line: 415-553-0123
Anonymous Tip Line: 415-575-4444
Oakland Police Department
Non-Emergency: (510) 777-3333
Hate Crime Hotline: (510) 637-4283
https://www.oaklandca.gov/news/2018/opd-hate-crime-hotline
San Jose Police Department
Non-Emergency Line: (408) 277-8900
Neighborhood Watch: (408) 277-4133
Anonymous Tipline: (408) 947-STOP
Fremont Police Department
Non-Urgent Anonymous Hotline: (510) 494-4856
Non-Emergency: (650) 853-3100 x3
San Mateo Police Department
Non-Emergency: (650) 522-7700
Secret Witness: (650) 522-7676
Neighborhood Watch: (650) 522-7791
Concord Police Department
Non-Emergency: (925) 671-3333
Anonymous Tip Line: (925) 603-5836
Santa Clara Police Department
Non-Emergency: 408-615-5580
Anonymous Tips: 408-615-4-TIP (4847)
Alameda County Sheriff's Office
Anonymous Tip Line: (510) 667-3622
Alameda County Hate Crime Hotline
(510) 208-4824
Contra Costa Sheriff
(925) 335-1500
Marin County Sheriff's Office
Non-Emergency Line: (415) 473-7250
Bay Area Crime Stoppers: (415) 472-2746
Solano County Sheriff's Department
Public Safety Supervisor: (707) 784-7054
Non-Emergency Line: (707) 421-7090
Sonoma County Sheriff Department
Non-Emergency Line: (707) 565-2121
San Benito County Sheriff Department
Non-Emergency Line: 831-636-4080
Vallejo Police Department
Non-Emergency Line: (707) 648-4321
Santa Cruz Police Department
Non-Emergency: (831) 471-1131
Tip Line: (831) 420-5995
Mountain View Police Department
Non-Emergency:650-903-6395
Richmond Police Department
(510) 233-1214
East Palo Alto Police Department
(650) 853-3100
Anonymous Tip Line (Call/Text): (650) 409-6792
Victim/Witness Assistance Center: (650) 599-7479
Community United Against Violence (CUAV)
(415) 777-5500
info@cuav.org
An organization geared towards helping members of the LGBTQ community move out of violent environments and move into safe spaces to heal and thrive.
