Air Quality Advisory extended through Monday for Bay Area due to wildfire smoke

The air district has issued the advisories for weeks amid the various wildfires burning around the state, and has occasionally issued Spare the Air alerts to ban wood burning when the smoke levels exceed federal health standards, but said the smoke will not reach those levels over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
RELATED: Calmer winds aid Tahoe fire fight but hot weekend looms
The air quality is expected to generally be in the moderate range on the Air Quality Index this weekend, although some areas may see higher levels of smoke come to the surface at times, according to the air district.
Anyone who smells smoke should avoid it if possible by staying inside with windows and doors closed and by setting their air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate instead of having outside air move inside.
The latest air quality readings in the region can be found here.
Track air quality levels with our interactive map below.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
