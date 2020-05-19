COVID-19 new normal: Travelers may need health certificate -- here's what could change

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
James Canton calls himself a futurist -- someone that looks ahead to upcoming trends.
He runs a San Francisco-based think tank called Institute for Global Futures.
"You're going to have to carry a proof of health certificate, a digital certificate, that will be on your watch or on your phone," said Canton.
You may be asked to show that certificate when entering a mall or before boarding a plane. Tourist attractions may require it, places like amusement parks. Even entire cities and countries, he predicts.
"If I'm carrying the right proof of health status on my wearable, I'm just going to walk right through, everything's cool. If I have a fever, it's going to be yellow," Canton said.
RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area
Canton says he knows for a fact that several companies are racing to develop such a system.
The U.S. Travel Association has developed a guide in an effort to get everything back on track.
"Every month we can shorten recovery is $25 billion to the travel industry and 300,000 jobs," said Roger Dow, President of the Association.
He foresees a number of changes.
"You'll be wearing masks when you go into a hotel. You'll most likely see a lot of touchless things -- how your credit card is handled. Is there a plastic screen between you and the person you're dealing with? Are your utensils in a sealed box or container?" predicted Dow.
RELATED: Newsom says pro sports, hair salons, churches may reopen in next few weeks
Get used to Highway 1 or I-5. "Staycations," he predicts, will be back in vogue.
He doesn't expect international travel to come back for another year.
Large conventions will be replaced by smaller meetings.
And travelers can expect empty middle seats on planes and even barriers between seats.
But Dow anticipates travel roaring back in 2021.
"The cruise industry is telling me their bookings for 2021 are very strong," said Dow.
RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area
Canton, however, thinks travel overall will be back sooner than even that, because socializing is part of the human DNA.
"People will feel comfortable socializing because they've been vetted by an infrastructure, a biosecurity infrastructure," he said.
Canton even foresees the day when an app warns you when a sick person is approaching and sends you on a different path to ensure safe distancing.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions