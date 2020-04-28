Coronavirus

Alameda joins 'slow streets' movement during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Alameda is joining the "slow streets" movement to allow for more social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Thursday, April 30, the city will close two streets to vehicle traffic. Pacific Avenue will be closed between Grand and Oak Streets. Versailles Avenue close to traffic between Central Avenue and Fernside Boulevard. The closures are expected to last for the duration of the shelter-in-place order.

Several other Bay Area cities have closed streets to cars. The idea is to create more space for people to exercise outside while still maintaining six feet of social distance.

Emergency vehicles and residents will still be allowed to use the streets.

