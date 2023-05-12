Warriors' Andrew Wiggins questionable for Game 6 with rib cartilage fracture

Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Friday's Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers with a left costal cartilage fracture, which is an area of the rib cage.

It's unclear when the injury occurred.

Wiggins was instrumental to the Warriors' Game 5 win Wednesday, finishing with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists. Coach Steve Kerr called it Wiggins' best game since he returned from a two-month absence at the start of the playoffs.

It was his third-highest-scoring playoff game in his career, behind his 27- and 26-point games last postseason.

With the Warriors trailing the Lakers 3-2 in the series and facing elimination once again, Wiggins' absence -- on both offense and defense, where he's been guarding LeBron James -- would be a massive loss for Golden State.

