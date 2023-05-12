Warriors' Andrew Wiggins questionable for Game 6 with rib cartilage fracture

Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Friday's Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers with a left costal cartilage fracture, which is an area of the rib cage.
It's unclear when the injury occurred.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
Wiggins was instrumental to the Warriors' Game 5 win Wednesday, finishing with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists. Coach Steve Kerr called it Wiggins' best game since he returned from a two-month absence at the start of the playoffs.
It was his third-highest-scoring playoff game in his career, behind his 27- and 26-point games last postseason.
With the Warriors trailing the Lakers 3-2 in the series and facing elimination once again, Wiggins' absence -- on both offense and defense, where he's been guarding LeBron James -- would be a massive loss for Golden State.
RELATED WARRIORS STORIES AND VIDEOS:
- Warriors stave off elimination, force Game 6 by beating Lakers 121-106
- Down 3-1, Warriors offer reminder: 'We made history before'
- Lakers rally past Warriors 104-101, take 3-1 series lead
- Dub Nation packs Thrive City to capacity as Warriors fall to Lakers in game 3 of semifinals
- Warriors lose 127-97 to Lakers in Western Conference Semifinals; LA leads series 2-1
- Fans confident after Warriors defeat Lakers 127-100 in Game 2 blowout; series now even
- Davis, James deliver as Lakers top Curry, Warriors in Game 1
- Stars pay tribute to Stephen Curry after 50-point NBA playoff game
- More than 2,000 Warriors fans go wild at Thrive City after Game 7 blowout win against Kings
- Warriors win against Kings 120-100, advancing to Western Conference Semifinals
- Kings defeat Warriors 118-99, force Game 7 in Sacramento on Sunday
- Warriors come out flat, fail to close out Kings in Game 6
- Warriors defeat Kings 123-116 for 3-2 series lead
- Warriors beat Kings, 126-125, in game 4 of NBA playoffs, tying series 2-2
- Warriors' Draymond Green comes off bench in Game 4
- Draymond Green to keep being 'who I am' despite suspension
- Warriors beat Kings 114-97 in Game 3 without Green
- NBA suspends Warriors Draymond Green for Game 3 against Kings
- Kings beat Warriors 114-106 to take 2-0 series lead
- Warriors' Green ejected from Game 2 after kicking Kings' Sabonis
- Witness recalls moments leading up to E-40's ejection from Kings-Warriors game in Sacramento
- Warriors fan, rapper E-40 ejected, cites 'racial bias'
- Kings defeat Warriors 126-123 in playoff return
- Warriors' Andrew Wiggins cleared for Game 1 of NBA playoffs
- Warriors vs. Kings: Tickets nearly twice as expensive in Sacramento as they are at Chase Center
- Warriors to face off against Sacramento Kings in 1st round of Western Conference playoffs
- NBA playoffs 2023: The stars, stats and storylines that matter most this postseason