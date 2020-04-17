Coronavirus Pandemic: Bay Area sheltering in place, 1 month later and counting -- COVID-19 Diaries

"A month from now, we're going to be easing back into normal life," Berry said.
On March 16, 2020, six San Francisco Bay Area counties ordered residents to stay home, except for essential work or outings due to COVID-19.
At the time, people thought the stay-at-home order would last for a couple of weeks. Bay Area residents compiled enough supplies to last until the end of March, rescheduled appointments to April, and hoped to return to school in time for graduation.
COVID-19 DIARIES: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
A month later, the entire Bay Area is still sheltering in place. We now line up before entering grocery stores and stand behind tape markings 6 feet apart at the checkout.
Celebrations and social engagements have transformed into Zoom parties and happy hours with virtual backgrounds. Going outside is a luxury, and coming home involves an arduous disinfecting process. We are settling into daily routines, but the definition of "normal life" has drastically changed.
To mark the first full month of sheltering in place, we re-interviewed the same group of individuals that we spoke to throughout week one featured in COVID-19 Diaries Chapter 1. Watch "Shelter in Place: One Month In" to hear stories of how life has changed for a high school senior, bride-to-be, small business owner, pediatrician, and retired couple.
RELATED: Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
Learn about what they miss the most and hear their predictions of where we'll be one month from now.
COVID-19 Diaries is an ABC7 Originals limited series that shares the personal stories of Bay Area people as we work together to cope with coronavirus and re-define what it means to live in the San Francisco Bay Area.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
