Coronavirus California

Coronavirus concern: Total shutdown of Muni service might be best way to curb COVID-19 spread, Union President says

By J.R. Stone
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Union President representing Muni bus drivers in San Francisco says a total shutdown of the system might be the safest way to go.

Roger Marenco is the president of San Francisco's Transit Workers Union of America. He represents 2,300 drivers and is concerned about the safety of passengers and those drivers.

"I always tell everybody that the Muni buses, we are the bloodline that gives life to this city, but at this moment we have turned into the syringe that could potentially be infecting the city and county of San Francisco by transporting this virus," Marenco said. "We need to stop the spread of this virus and maybe shutting the system down for a couple of weeks would be the way to go."

RELATED: SFMTA to suspend Muni service on most lines due to COVID-19

A number of riders have reached out to us at ABC7 News in recent days saying the social distancing is only getting worse.

"I don't even feel safe taking Muni at this point," says Jim Walls who stopped taking city buses last week due to fears of the COVID-19.

Some riders say that drivers are demanding more than just 6 feet of distance and that it is pushing people closer together in the back of the bus.

RELATED: Muni suspending some service due to COVID-19 crisis

Marenco isn't aware of any routes where drivers have demanded 15 feet but addressed the concern.

"Operators are saying look besides the 6 feet, I want more space because you are going to violate that to begin with. That's why we started putting down the big 'x' to symbolize don't stand there."

Marenco believes more needs to be done, whether that involves more enforcement to limit riders, mask requirements, or a total shutdown.

We did reach out to those with Muni but our calls and emails were not returned.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiapublic transportationcoronavirusmunishelter in placesfmta
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
SF's Muni temporarily stops light rail, subway service amid COVID-19 pandemic
SFMTA to suspend Muni service on most lines due to COVID-19
Bay Area transit changes due to COVID-19
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News