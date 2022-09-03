Cool ideas to cool off in the Bay Area this Labor Day weekend

Here are some of the ways you can cool off during the Bay Area Heat wave this Labor Day weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are lots of ways to cool off this weekend and you don't have to go far.

You can go to the coast and spend time on the beach, where the ABC7 News meteorologists say it will be cooler and the water temperature is warmer than usual. Don't forget it is a holiday weekend so the beaches might be packed.

There are also several water parks in the Bay Area, including Raging Waters in San Jose, Six Flags in Concord and the Wave in Dublin.

For indoor fun, there are ice skating rinks, bowling alleys, and movies. On Saturday AMC, Regal and Cinemark tickets are just $3 for National Cinema Day.

You can find air conditioning at museums, this weekend the De Young Museum, Legion of Honor and the Asian Art Museum have free entry for Bay Area residents.

There's also the amazing Walt Disney Museum, Exploratorium, Academy of Sciences and Pier 39, which has several indoor attractions.

Here's an excuse to enjoy the city - San Francisco's temperatures will be in the 70s. So you can walk around the city and be a tourist in your own backyard.

Plus, BART is 50% off all of September.

