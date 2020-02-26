building a better bay area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We want to help make the Bay Area an even better place to live. So ABC7 is dedicating more time, resources, and reporting to the major stories that impact your quality of life.

From the housing crisis, to our schools, and frustrating commutes, ABC7's goal is to bring you greater perspective on the challenges facing our neighborhoods right now.

We promise to dig deeper and find solutions to help Build a Better Bay Area.

For local resources to help you navigate some of the biggest challenges in our communities or to find an ally and get help go here.
