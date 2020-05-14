Coronavirus California

Once-successful East Bay businesses closing, struggling under weight of coronavirus shelter order

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Restrictions on businesses are just starting to loosen up in many part of California, but that may be too late for many here in the Bay Area. Some that were immensely successful before the coronavirus pandemic have already made the difficult choice to close permanently. Others are just trying to hang on, long enough to survive.

It's an ending Kimberly Leo never imagined, an agonizing decision imposed upon her by a pandemic to close her beloved Oakland and Berkeley yoga studios called Namaste.

"I've had to just basically surrender to what's happening," said Leo, holding back tears. "I looked at a hybrid, in-person and virtual model and the expenses associated with that, and none of it pencils out."

RELATED: North Bay bakery rehires employees after coronavirus furlough; locals see it as positive sign

Leo has tried to see a path forward for her 17-year-old business, one that doesn't lend itself to masks and social distancing.

"We come together in a room and obviously we're very close together and that's not going to happen," explained Leo. "Teachers here depend on how large their classes are and they can't survive with a class that is 20% of what it used to be."

On Oakland's Lakeshore Avenue, even the most successful business -- a restaurant with not one, but two celebrity chefs -- is trying to see a path forward.

"I don't think anyone had pandemic in their business plan," said Tim Nugent, co-owner of Shakewell. Nugent has had to reinvent his business from fine-dining to 100% takeout...and lay off 70% of his staff.

RELATED: 3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order, changes to come Monday

Rather than thrive, the goal right now is to survive.

"I think if you stop, if you've already got like boards up, you die. You don't stay alive. " said Nugent. "So people will remember me, and remember Shakewell. We're still here. So when that day comes, we're still here and we're not forgotten."

At Namaste, as Kimberly Leo winds down her nearly two decades in business, she takes some solace in knowing she's not alone.

"It's not just happening to me," said Leo. "It's happening to everyone else, so I've taken some kind of weird comfort in that."

That doesn't make the goodbyes any easier.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoaklandcoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Your questions answered: How to receive unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
COVID-19: LA County confirms 51 additional deaths, 925 new cases
Economists predict graduates will have tough time entering job market
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: ABC7 virtual job fair will show you who's hiring
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Gov. Gavin Newsom releases revised state budget as unemployment soars
Pelosi, GOP exchange barbs over new economic relief package
3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order
Rapper E-40 donates 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to local prisons
How long before we know if reopenings cause coronavirus spikes?
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Revised CA budget released
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Economists predict graduates will have tough time entering job market
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Federal health officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance
More TOP STORIES News