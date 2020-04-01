Business

Coronavirus: Foods Co. shows appreciation to frontline workers with 'hero bonus'

Kroger has announced a "hero bonus" for all of its frontline employees.

On Tuesday, the grocery chain said it will add $2 to its associates' standard pay rate for the hours worked from March 29 through April 18.

Coronavirus: California schools closed through end of academic year, Gov. Newsom says

All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will receive the hero bonus.
"It's just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates, who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency," the company's chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said.
The hero bonus is in addition to Kroger's one-time appreciation bonus announced nearly two weeks ago.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspay raisecoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
SF's Fortune Cookie Factory donates 50,000 cookies to sheriffs, hospitals
Surgeon general: California's efforts helped flatten the curve
Coronavirus: SF, San Mateo counties see increase in COVID-19 cases
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Coronavirus: SF to house homeless, vulnerable in hotels
Costco limits number of customers allowed in stores
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Coronavirus impact: SJ nurses protest for more protective equipment
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News