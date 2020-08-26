Bay Area fires: Tour CAL FIRE's massive base camp in Santa Cruz County

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents of Scotts Valley know Sky Park as a place with playgrounds, a soccer field, a library, a seniors center. It used to be an old airport. But, since the CZU Lightning Complex Fire started, it's been home to a massive CAL FIRE base camp.The site -- a 24/7 operation of trailers, fire trucks, dining halls and medical facilities -- is meant to support a tireless crew fighting the largest wildfire in Santa Cruz County's history.Watch the video in the player above as CAL FIRE public information officer Daniel Potter gave ABC7 News a tour.