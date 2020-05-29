More recyclers shut down during pandemic. Here's how to get your deposits back

ALAMEDA COUNTY

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Even before the pandemic hit, Californians were having trouble finding places to recycle their bottles and cans. Hundreds of buy-back centers had already shut down over the past year. Now, many of the remaining centers have also closed, at least temporarily, to help stop the virus from spreading.So is there any way to get your CRV deposits back?Recycling changes have kind of gone under the radar. The governor's executive order allowed recyclers and grocers to stop redeeming bottles and cans during the pandemic -- if they were concerned about safety. The CalRecycle website doesn't have information about where to go -- so 7 On Your Side found out.The garage at Melissa Rohlf's San Bruno home is filled with empties."This is glass bottles, cans, plastic, plastic... I've got bags and bags or plastic bottles," Rohlf said, showing us bags and boxes filled with bottles and cans.She used to take them to her neighborhood Re-Planet recycling center -- until Re-Planet closed all 279 locations last summer.Bottles and cans piled up in her garage. And then, the pandemic."It was already a challenge because so many places I used to go to on the peninsula have closed, but now with shelter-in-place I don't know what the rules are if they're even open how to recycle while maintaining social distancing. I'm super confused," Rohlf said.Many recyclers did close their doors during the pandemic -- and grocers are temporarily off the hook to redeem your empties.So where does that leave folks like Rohlf with all these bottles ?"I very much would like to recycle them, and I don't know where to go with rules of necessary services," she said.Rohlf says her first concern is for the environment -- but her gripe is about the deposit she can't get back."The easier you make the recycling program, the more people will do it. I think the CRV makes it more complicated. You're paying a fee that nobody likes, a tax. It's difficult to get the tax back which nobody likes. Maybe it did at one time help people recycle, but I don't think it does right now... For people with a tight budget it's probably very difficult for them to pay that extra CRV fee," she said.Plus, there's no room in her garage for the car!7 On Your Side did some research and bingo: we found an open recycling center near Rohlf - ZARC International of South City."I'm really grateful for you finding this place, I had no idea where to go," she told us.Behind her, cars lined up for blocks. Inside, everyone had to wear a mask and keep a six-foot social distance.Rohlf and her son Cole filled two giant bins -- and they still hadThey guided it all tentatively up to the front.It finally got weighed...... and they finally got paid."We got $40 and four cents. He got all straight As in school. We're gonna get some ice cream," Rohlf said of her son.If you want to recycle, we have answers for you. We've found open recycling centers all across the bay area. Here's the list of recycling centers that are still open:1565 Olivina Ave. Livermore, CA 94551(209) 518-47712680 Old First St. Livermore, CA 94550(925) 606-14351468 44th Ave. Oakland, CA 94601(510) 261-296633377 Western Ave. Union City, CA 94587(510) 471-38501320 Galaxy Way, Concord, CA 94520(925) 689-3900181A Clark Ave. Pittsburg, CA 94565(707) 396-00783315 Willow Pass Rd. Baypoint, CA 94565(925) 305-37061725 Cavallo Rd. Antioch, CA 94509(916) 856-47341371 Main St. Oakley, CA 94561(925) 754-1474108 Medburn St. B1 Concord, CA 94520(925) 246-7990NONE OPEN THAT WE FOUND - if you have information on an open facility, let us know!2877 Solano Ave. Napa, CA 94558(916) 519-2040889 Devlin Rd. American Canyon, CA 94503(707) 255-5200445V Bayshore Blvd. San Francisco, CA 94124(415) 866-610226 S Linden Ave. South San Francisco, CA 94080(415) 215-80591015 N Amphlett Blvd. San Mateo, CA 94401(510) 472-30681745 Walsh Ave. Santa Clara, CA 95050(408) 492-9033301 Carl Rd. Sunnyvale, CA 94089(408) 566-1809340 Mini Dr. Vallejo, CA 94589(916) 912-03291973 Broadway St. Vallejo, CA 94589(707) 437-13014989B Peabody Rd. Fairfield, CA 94533(707) 396-007838 Sheridan St. Vallejo, CA 94590(707) 645-8258659 Highway 12, Rio Vista, CA 94571(209) 365-32991193 E Monte Vista Ave. Ste. B, Vacaville, CA 95688(707) 689-5023370 Sebastopol Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95407(916) 643-53133911 Santa Rosa Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95407(707) 585-0511315 2nd St. Petaluma, CA 94952(707) 763-4761470 Caletti Ave. Windsor, CA 95492(707) 462-4745