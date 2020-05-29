More recyclers shut down during pandemic. Here's how to get your deposits back

So is there any way to get your CRV deposits back?
Recycling changes have kind of gone under the radar. The governor's executive order allowed recyclers and grocers to stop redeeming bottles and cans during the pandemic -- if they were concerned about safety. The CalRecycle website doesn't have information about where to go -- so 7 On Your Side found out.
RELATED: Recycling centers shut down, leaving consumers unable to redeem bottle deposits
The garage at Melissa Rohlf's San Bruno home is filled with empties.
"This is glass bottles, cans, plastic, plastic... I've got bags and bags or plastic bottles," Rohlf said, showing us bags and boxes filled with bottles and cans.
She used to take them to her neighborhood Re-Planet recycling center -- until Re-Planet closed all 279 locations last summer.
Bottles and cans piled up in her garage. And then, the pandemic.
"It was already a challenge because so many places I used to go to on the peninsula have closed, but now with shelter-in-place I don't know what the rules are if they're even open how to recycle while maintaining social distancing. I'm super confused," Rohlf said.
RELATED: Grocers are required to redeem CRV on bottles -- but do they?
Many recyclers did close their doors during the pandemic -- and grocers are temporarily off the hook to redeem your empties.
So where does that leave folks like Rohlf with all these bottles ?
"I very much would like to recycle them, and I don't know where to go with rules of necessary services," she said.
Rohlf says her first concern is for the environment -- but her gripe is about the deposit she can't get back.
"The easier you make the recycling program, the more people will do it. I think the CRV makes it more complicated. You're paying a fee that nobody likes, a tax. It's difficult to get the tax back which nobody likes. Maybe it did at one time help people recycle, but I don't think it does right now... For people with a tight budget it's probably very difficult for them to pay that extra CRV fee," she said.
RELATED: Is it time to scrap California's bottle deposit law?
Plus, there's no room in her garage for the car!
7 On Your Side did some research and bingo: we found an open recycling center near Rohlf - ZARC International of South City.
"I'm really grateful for you finding this place, I had no idea where to go," she told us.
Behind her, cars lined up for blocks. Inside, everyone had to wear a mask and keep a six-foot social distance.
Rohlf and her son Cole filled two giant bins -- and they still had more.
They guided it all tentatively up to the front.
RELATED: Consumers search for open recycling centers, California lawmakers look into bottle redemption solutions
It finally got weighed...
... and they finally got paid.
"We got $40 and four cents. He got all straight As in school. We're gonna get some ice cream," Rohlf said of her son.
RELATED: CalRecycle announces a high-tech solution to the recycling center crisis
If you want to recycle, we have answers for you. We've found open recycling centers all across the bay area. Here's the list of recycling centers that are still open:
ALAMEDA COUNTY
Dos Palos Recycling Co.
1565 Olivina Ave. Livermore, CA 94551
(209) 518-4771
Refund Recycle Center LLC
2680 Old First St. Livermore, CA 94550
(925) 606-1435
Sanchez Cash for Cans
1468 44th Ave. Oakland, CA 94601
(510) 261-2966
Tri Ced Community Recycling
33377 Western Ave. Union City, CA 94587
(510) 471-3850
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
Pleasant Hill Recycling Center
1320 Galaxy Way, Concord, CA 94520
(925) 689-3900
Recycling Zone Inc.
181A Clark Ave. Pittsburg, CA 94565
(707) 396-0078
The Sun Recycling Center
3315 Willow Pass Rd. Baypoint, CA 94565
(925) 305-3706
Santana Recycling
1725 Cavallo Rd. Antioch, CA 94509
(916) 856-4734
Delta Scrap and Salvage
1371 Main St. Oakley, CA 94561
(925) 754-1474
Sun's Pad and Foam Recycling
108 Medburn St. B1 Concord, CA 94520
(925) 246-7990
MARIN COUNTY
NONE OPEN THAT WE FOUND - if you have information on an open facility, let us know!
NAPA COUNTY
Blue Front Recycling
2877 Solano Ave. Napa, CA 94558
(916) 519-2040
Devlin Road Transfer Station Buy Back
889 Devlin Rd. American Canyon, CA 94503
(707) 255-5200
SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY
Our Planet Recycling SF
445V Bayshore Blvd. San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 866-6102
SAN MATEO COUNTY
ZARC International LLC
26 S Linden Ave. South San Francisco, CA 94080
(415) 215-8059
J & D Recycling
1015 N Amphlett Blvd. San Mateo, CA 94401
(510) 472-3068
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
Danny Recycling Center
1745 Walsh Ave. Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 492-9033
Bay Counties Waste Services Inc
301 Carl Rd. Sunnyvale, CA 94089
(408) 566-1809
SOLANO COUNTY
Boss Recycling
340 Mini Dr. Vallejo, CA 94589
(916) 912-0329
Recycling Zone Inc.
1973 Broadway St. Vallejo, CA 94589
(707) 437-1301
Recycling Zone Inc.
4989B Peabody Rd. Fairfield, CA 94533
(707) 396-0078
VALCORE Recycling
38 Sheridan St. Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 645-8258
M & R Recycling
659 Highway 12, Rio Vista, CA 94571
(209) 365-3299
Vaca Recycling
1193 E Monte Vista Ave. Ste. B, Vacaville, CA 95688
(707) 689-5023
SONOMA COUNTY
Brambila Recycling
370 Sebastopol Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95407
(916) 643-5313
N Leasing Company LLC
3911 Santa Rosa Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95407
(707) 585-0511
Petaluma Recycling Center
315 2nd St. Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4761
Brogard Inc.
470 Caletti Ave. Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 462-4745
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions