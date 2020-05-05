Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Bay Area: People can't wait to buy garden supplies, get cars washed on 1st day of eased shelter-in-place order

By Cornell Barnard
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- In the Bay Area, it's the first day of slightly relaxed shelter-in-place restrictions. The eased rules apply to 6 counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo, which are allowing certain outdoor activities to resume. Some golf courses, skate parks and other businesses, which are primarily outdoor-based, have reopened.

RELATED: Reopening California: Phase 2 of reopening CA businesses starts Friday, Gov. Newsom says

"Tons of people are excited to come back and do some gardening," said Manager Geoff Olmsted at Orchard Nursery.

There was a long line of cars waiting to get into Orchard Nursery in Lafayette, only 50 cars at a time were allowed in the parking lot.

Bill Uhlman and Rachel Westlake filled up their car with all the plants they could buy.

"Everyone's like we are, anxious to get things in their garden," said Uhlman.

This nursery is re-opening now that shelter restrictions are being eased, but it hasn't been easy.

"We lost a ton of money being closed much of the spring," Olmsted added.

Customers are finding new social distancing protocols at checkout stands, employees and customers are required to wear masks.

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen May 4
Six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley have agreed to lift some of the shelter-in-place extensions starting on May 4.



Across town, cars were getting clean after a very long wait.

"My car was filthy, in the garage for the past 8 weeks," said MJ Walburg from Lafayette.

Lafayette Car wash owner Jeff Nellen was happy to get his two dozen employees back to work after six weeks and he's taking precautions.

"Every employee is wearing a mask, gloves, washing hands after each car," Nellen said.

Supervisor Victor Magallon said, "I'm very happy to come back to work today."

RELATED:'We're happy to be back,' some employees return to work as Bay Area shelter-in-place restrictions ease
Some employees will be returning to work as shelter-in-place rules loosen amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area. Golf courses, car washes, construction sites, plant nurseries and landscaping companies are a few businesses resuming on May 4.



Magallon says it's been tough not having a regular paycheck to support his family. But today, he and his crew were back at it cleaning car after car, a busy day back.

"I'm happy for them, I've known these employees for years. Wonderful people," said Janice Alamillo from Walnut Creek.

