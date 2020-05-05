Coronavirus Bay Area: People can't wait to buy garden supplies, get cars washed on 1st day of eased shelter-in-place order

RELATED: Reopening California: Phase 2 of reopening CA businesses starts Friday, Gov. Newsom says
"Tons of people are excited to come back and do some gardening," said Manager Geoff Olmsted at Orchard Nursery.
There was a long line of cars waiting to get into Orchard Nursery in Lafayette, only 50 cars at a time were allowed in the parking lot.
Bill Uhlman and Rachel Westlake filled up their car with all the plants they could buy.
"Everyone's like we are, anxious to get things in their garden," said Uhlman.
This nursery is re-opening now that shelter restrictions are being eased, but it hasn't been easy.
"We lost a ton of money being closed much of the spring," Olmsted added.
Customers are finding new social distancing protocols at checkout stands, employees and customers are required to wear masks.
Across town, cars were getting clean after a very long wait.
"My car was filthy, in the garage for the past 8 weeks," said MJ Walburg from Lafayette.
Lafayette Car wash owner Jeff Nellen was happy to get his two dozen employees back to work after six weeks and he's taking precautions.
"Every employee is wearing a mask, gloves, washing hands after each car," Nellen said.
Supervisor Victor Magallon said, "I'm very happy to come back to work today."
Magallon says it's been tough not having a regular paycheck to support his family. But today, he and his crew were back at it cleaning car after car, a busy day back.
"I'm happy for them, I've known these employees for years. Wonderful people," said Janice Alamillo from Walnut Creek.
