Coronavirus California: Father says two Valley hospitals refuse to test son for COVID-19

Mahler says his son has a fever of over 100, rapid breathing, and a mild cough that started about four days ago.
He took him to John C Fremont Hospital in Mariposa, where he says DJ was tested for the flu and strep, but it all came back negative.
Mahler says the hospital, however, did not test him for the coronavirus.
RELATED: Coronavirus Map: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
"They refused it because they're not testing children because the mortality rate is low," Mahler said.
Mahler then drove his son down to Valley Children's Hospital the following two days and says the nurse at the hospital wanted to test the boy for COVID-19.
"I was relieved until he said his supervisor shut down the idea because no one was confirmed with the coronavirus," Mahler said.
Mahler says he works in the fast-food industry, and his job hasn't given him masks, so he's exposed to hundreds of people a day.
RELATED: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Our sister station ABC30 in Fresno reached out to Valley Children's Hospital for a response.
They can't talk about this specific case, but issued a statement saying, "Valley Children's Healthcare closely follows the clinical guidance of the Centers for Disease Control on how to prioritize patients to receive the COVID-19 testing. Access to testing remains a challenge across the state, and increasing our own internal testing capabilities is one of Valley Children's top priorities."
They also tried to reach John C. Fremont Hospital, but have yet to receive a response.
Mahler says he's just hoping to take his son somewhere where he may be able to get more answers.
"We're trying to get a reliable source and do what we need to do to get my son taken care of," Mahler said.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19