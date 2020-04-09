Coronavirus California

Coronavirus California: Father says two Valley hospitals refuse to test son for COVID-19

By
FRESNO, Calif. -- Donovan Mahler says he doesn't know what to do to help his son. His 22-month-old boy, DJ, has been sick for days and says his hospital visits have left him with more questions than answers after he was refused a test for novel coronavirus.

Mahler says his son has a fever of over 100, rapid breathing, and a mild cough that started about four days ago.

He took him to John C Fremont Hospital in Mariposa, where he says DJ was tested for the flu and strep, but it all came back negative.

Mahler says the hospital, however, did not test him for the coronavirus.

RELATED: Coronavirus Map: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

"They refused it because they're not testing children because the mortality rate is low," Mahler said.

Mahler then drove his son down to Valley Children's Hospital the following two days and says the nurse at the hospital wanted to test the boy for COVID-19.

"I was relieved until he said his supervisor shut down the idea because no one was confirmed with the coronavirus," Mahler said.

Mahler says he works in the fast-food industry, and his job hasn't given him masks, so he's exposed to hundreds of people a day.

RELATED: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home

Our sister station ABC30 in Fresno reached out to Valley Children's Hospital for a response.

They can't talk about this specific case, but issued a statement saying, "Valley Children's Healthcare closely follows the clinical guidance of the Centers for Disease Control on how to prioritize patients to receive the COVID-19 testing. Access to testing remains a challenge across the state, and increasing our own internal testing capabilities is one of Valley Children's top priorities."

They also tried to reach John C. Fremont Hospital, but have yet to receive a response.

Mahler says he's just hoping to take his son somewhere where he may be able to get more answers.

"We're trying to get a reliable source and do what we need to do to get my son taken care of," Mahler said.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiavalley childrens hospitalcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News