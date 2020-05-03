Coronavirus live updates: 2 new cases in Napa, Santa Cruz counties; more than 52,100 in CA

There are confirmed cases in the nine Bay Area counties and California's first COVID-19 related death was a Placer County man who was a passenger on a cruise out of San Francisco. Local emergencies related to coronavirus have been declared in Solano, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Sonoma, and Alameda counties. The latest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. can be found at the CDC's 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S. page. (The CDC updates the webpage on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.)
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
The U.S. death toll from the virus has topped 63,019. The number of infections across America has climbed above 1,070,032.
May 2, 2020
3:30p.m.
Two new cases reported in both Napa and Santa Cruz counties. And one new death has been reported in Alameda County. Currently, there are 52, 197 cases in California. You can track the latest numbers here.
1p.m.
Costco Reduces Meat Purchases
Costco has announced it will limit the amount of meat purchased per customer. The company says fresh meats are temporarily limited to a total of three items per member among the beef, pork, and poultry products. Costco says the limit is to make sure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need.
Also, beginning May 4, Costco will require employees and customers to wear face coverings. And hours for most warehouses and gas stations will go back to normal. Check your local listings.
8 a.m.
Battle over beaches
Keeping an eye on the state beaches that have been ordered to close this weekend to avoid large crowds showing up. It was a point of just one of the many protests we saw erupt all over the state. One rally in Southern California drew dozens who were angry with the Governor's decision to shut down Orange County beaches. Governor Newsom was upset seeing thousands of people who showed up beat the heat last weekend. This decision may not be final. An Orange County judge says he'll be holding a hearing on a challenge to the Governor's order later this month.
May 1, 2020
5:45p.m.
Face Coverings Required at Mineta San Jose International Airport starting May 4
Mineta San Jose International Airport announced on Friday said all members of the public and personnel will be required to wear a face covering inside Airport buildings starting on Monday, May 4.
Acceptable face coverings include a scarf or bandana; a neck gaiter; a homemade covering made from a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or towel, held on with rubber bands or other fasteners; or a non-medical grade mask. Face coverings should allow the wearer to breathe comfortably through the nose and not have to adjust it frequently, so as to avoid touching the face.
"Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of SJC employees and travelers," said John Aitken, SJC Director of Aviation. "Requiring face coverings is the latest measure in our on-going commitment to maintain a healthy, safe and clean environment now and when non-essential travel resumes in the future," he said.
Limited exceptions to this face covering requirement include children 6 years old or younger; anyone who has trouble breathing, is incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance; and anyone who has been advised by a medical professional not to wear a face covering.
4:15 p.m.
New COVID-19 Test Site for San Rafael's Canal Area
Marin County announced on Friday will launch a new testing site in San Rafael's Canal neighborhood on Monday, May 4. Testing will be free and by appointment only. It will be prioritized for essential workers and people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Multilingual staff members will be available to assist with appointment booking and testing.
The new site was made possible by a partnership between OptumServe, a private company, the State of California, Marin County Public Health, and several community organizations. It adds to testing options available through most medical providers, the county-run drive through testing site, two mobile testing units, and a new site established this week in Marin City.
2:00 p.m.
Newsom says CA may be 'days not weeks' away from further reopening
Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press briefing Friday that California may be "many days, not weeks" away from further reopening, "as long as we continue to be prudent and thoughtful in certain modifications."
1:00 p.m.
Oakland A's announced Miguel Marte passed away earlier this week due to COVID-19 complications.
11:45 a.m.
Shelter-in-place protests to take place in Calif.
Protesters frustrated with ongoing shelter-in-place restrictions in California due to the novel coronavirus pandemic are gathering in at least 11 cities around the state to give Gov. Gavin Newsom a piece of their mind. One such protest is planned at San Francisco City Hall at noon Friday. The group is planning to create a "gridlock loop" of cars on the streets surrounding City Hall and to have a walking protest out front.
10:30 a.m.
UC Davis testing potential vaccine
A potential novel coronavirus vaccine has entered preclinical testing at UC Davis. The vaccine is being developed by Verndari, a biopharmaceutical company, in Sacramento, Calif. and testing will be done in partnership with the UC Davis, Mouse Biology Program. The vaccine uses a skin patch with a metal microneedle to deliver the vaccine. The company says the technology eliminates the need for refrigeration. It could also allow for rapid mass production and potentially be self-administered.
6:30 a.m.
Stanford Medicine offering free COVID-19 testing to essential workers
Stanford Medicine is now offering free COVID-19 testing to all essential workers. That includes people working at grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants or any business that remains open to provide services to the community. The program will have drive-thru testing sites with prioritized testing and results.
April 30, 2020
5 p.m.
Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order on Marriages
In a press release, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Thursday that will allow adults to obtain marriage licenses via videoconferencing rather than in person amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Couples will be able to obtain a marriage license, at the discretion of their local county clerk, through videoconferencing, as long as both adults are located within the State of California, are present, and can present identification during the video conference. The license can then be issued via email.
Additionally, adults who wish to be married can conduct a ceremony to solemnize the marriage via videoconference, as long as both parties are present, and have at least one witness who can join the live video conference.
11 a.m.
Santa Cruz County extends shelter-in-place indefinitely, loosens some restrictions
Santa Cruz County announced an indefinite extension of its shelter-in-place order amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The county's shelter-in-place order was previously set to expire on May 3. With the extension came a relaxing of some restrictions.
6:45 a.m.
Alameda to begin slow streets pilot program
The city of Alameda will begin a "slow streets" pilot program on Today. The initial areas where the slow streets program will be implemented are Pacific Avenue between Grand and Oak streets and Versailles Avenue between Central Avenue and Fernside Boulevard.
April 29, 2020
11:15 a.m.
6 counties to ease some restricitons
Six Bay Area counties have jointly agreed to ease some restrictions of the ongoing shelter-in-place orders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, as well as the City of Berkeley, which has its own public health department, announced an extension of the stay-at-home orders through May 31.
5 a.m.
Marin County to announce new details on shelter-in-place order today
Marin County is expected to announce the details of its new shelter-in-place order today. County Health Officials didn't give specifics but said there will be some changes, including possibly easing restrictions on lower risk outdoor activities. The official announcement from Marin County is expected at noon.
April 28, 2020
8 p.m.
Essential Worker Ride Home
City of San Francisco announces new program that will benefit essential workers commuting to and within the city. According to officials, the Essential Worker Ride Home program, provides a reliable and safe ride home after work, serving as an additional resource for essential workers. For more information click here.
4:30 p.m.
Sonoma County lifts park closures
Sonoma County's health officer issued a modified parks closure order to allow residents to walk or bike to parks from their homes beginning April 29, 2020. The order by Dr. Sundari Mase allows people to walk or cycle into their nearest parks for basic exercise. Driving to a park is not allowed and parking lots, restrooms, playgrounds, picnic areas and sports courts will remain closed, as will Sonoma Coast beaches.
"This amended closure order lets residents use their local parks while minimizing the likelihood of unsafe crowding," Mase said. "The community is making an extraordinary effort to flatten the curve of infections, but the risk is still too great to fully reopen parks. I'm asking the public to continue sheltering at home and visit only those parks they can easily walk or bike to."
11:15 a.m.
Number of cases surpasses 1 million in US
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 1 million, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.
5:45 a.m.
Sonoma County to reportedly ease some restrictions
Sonoma County is reportedly going to begin to loosen some restrictions this week. The county is set to allow limited local park access as early as Wednesday, according to the Press Democrat. That would later be followed by giving the go-ahead for more construction work and outdoor activities like landscaping and gardening. The official announcement is reportedly coming today. Napa County made a similar move last week.
April 27, 2020
12 p.m.
6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May
Six Bay Area counties announced in a joint statement they'd be extending shelter-in-place orders through the end of May amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
11 a.m.
61 new COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County
There are 61 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County. In the Bay Area, there are 7,720 cases and 263 deaths.
5:30 a.m.
COVID-19 testing site to open at Alameda County Fairgrounds
A COVID-19 testing site for residents of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin is opening today at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. Stanford Health Care system is putting this on. Organizers say they have 150 tests per day, or 750 for the week. They say the results will be available within 3 days.
April 26, 2020
1 p.m.
Cases of COVID-19 in CA
The California Department of Health announced Sunday afternoon the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the state. There are now 42,164 positive cases of the virus and 1,710 patients have died in California. More than 526,000 Californians have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
California also launched a website Sunday where residents can track the latest number of cases in the state.
12 p.m.
Inmate test positive at the Santa Rita Jail
One additional person at the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's department announced Sunday afternoon. A total of nine inmates and two staff members are still recovering from the virus. The sheriff's department said 22 other inmates have recovered from the virus and are still in custody, while two inmates recovered and were released from the jail.
8 a.m.
24 positive cases at San Francisco single-room occupancy hotel
Two dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Casa Quezada building, according to Dolores Street Community Services in the Mission District. That includes 22 residents and two staff members. 17 residents tested negative. Many of the residents speak Spanish only and have underlying health conditions. City officials have moved all tenants of the Casa Quezada into hotel rooms.
April 25, 2020
8:15 p.m.
Sausalito sets new parking lot restrictions due to overcrowding
Due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19 and the widespread disregard for the non-essential travel restrictions, Sausalito Municipal Parking Lots will be closed on weekends and holidays effective Sunday, April 26, 2020. The closures will remain in effect until further notice. City of Sausalito Parking Lot Permit Holders may use street parking at no cost with permit displayed. Please contact Lieutenant Gregory with any parking related questions at sgregory@sausalito.gov.
3:30p.m.
San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara counties saw a jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases. Alameda County saw 34 additional cases and four new deaths. Contra Costa County is up 19 cases, two more deaths. San Francisco reports an increase of 14 confirmed cases. Santa Clara County is up 22 cases and one new death. You can track the latest numbers here.
3p.m.
San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital is reporting 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Fifteen staff members and five residents have tested positive. The last resident to test positive was on April 7. The hospital is under protective quarantined and the Centers for Disease Control remains on site.
11 a.m.
The death toll for coronavirus infections has topped 200,000 worldwide according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. More details here.
8 a.m.
Researchers ask for plasma donations
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and UCSF researchers are working with a major local blood center, Vitalant, to collect plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Adults who are willing to be donors will be asked to answer questions about your health history. You will then be tested to confirm that you are recovered and that your blood contains antibodies against the virus. Those who are eligible will be referred to Vitalant to donate plasma. It will be transfused to a patient to treat COVID-19.
