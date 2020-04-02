Coronavirus California

Coronavirus blog: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I thought life was already hectic with a full-time career and three kids but I had no idea it was about to get crazier when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit.

We are all being impacted by this crisis and I have been hearing from everyone from family to friends to parents of kids that go to the same schools as mine to complete strangers when I have gone out for essential services.

I felt a strong urge to start this blog because it has been therapeutic for me to put my feelings on paper. I wanted to give other people the opportunity to do the same in the hopes that it would help them.

I would love to hear how you're feeling and coping so please feel free to share.

