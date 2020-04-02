Coronavirus blog: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis

We are all being impacted by this crisis and I have been hearing from everyone from family to friends to parents of kids that go to the same schools as mine to complete strangers when I have gone out for essential services.
I felt a strong urge to start this blog because it has been therapeutic for me to put my feelings on paper. I wanted to give other people the opportunity to do the same in the hopes that it would help them.
I would love to hear how you're feeling and coping so please feel free to share.
- Blog Post 1: Coping with COVID-19 crisis
- Blog Post 2: Our new reality
- Blog Post 3: Adjusting to new lifestyle
- Blog Post 4: Staying Optimistic
- Blog Post 5: During the pandemic & life after
- Blog Post 5: Coronavirus blog: Life these days
