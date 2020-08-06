Coronavirus blog: Mask Mandate

CORONAVIRUS BLOG: ABC7 Meteorologist Sandhya Patel opens up about navigating life during COVID-19 crisis
Masks On
The Governor issued a mask mandate for California recently and frankly, I think that was the best move to get everyone to comply.
While many of us are following the safety rules, there are some who have just ignored this.
If it hits their pocketbooks, I bet they will make changes.
When there is science to back up the fact that masks offer protection, why are some people making it a political issue?
Wearing a seat belt when you drive is the law, it's a safety measure we take. If putting on a face cover is a mandate, we all need to wear one to protect ourselves and others around us.
Mask up and make a difference.
Every single Bay Area county is on the watch list and I think this should be a wakeup call for everyone!
None of us want to be in this situation but, it is what it is and we have to deal with it so we can move past this sooner rather than later.
According to the Governor, the number of cases and hospitalizations are declining in California now.
Let's keep it going to the point where it's noticeable and businesses and schools can reopen again safely.
Start of School
School will begin in the fall with distance learning for so many of our kids.
It will be a challenge but, I have faith that since they have done this before that they will hopefully adjust to the change in the schedule.
We all want our kids to remain safe but, still get their valuable education.
Since schools and staff have had some time to plan over the summer, my hope is that they will be better prepared to equip kids with the right tools to succeed.
At the end of the day, we all have their best interest at heart.
Now let's come together to pull through this pandemic so our kids can safely return to school and learn where they do it best!
You can watch Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School all this week on ABC7.
Follow Sandhya on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest on weather in the Bay Area and so much more!
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
