Coronavirus California

Face masks now required for all Los Angeles residents when outside, mayor says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- All residents of Los Angeles County will be required to wear face coverings when they go outside where they might be near others who do not live in their own household, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

Garcetti said the new requirement applies to everyone in Los Angeles, except children under age 2 and those who have disabilities where the mask would present an issue.

"We're requiring all Angelenos, except for small children or those with disabilities that might be harmed by a face mask, to wear a face covering when they are near others who do not live in your own household," Garcetti said.



He said the rule would apply unless the person is participating in a solo activity where they do not expect to be in the vicinity of other people, or if a group from the same household goes out together and does not expect to encounter others.

But he noted activities such as walking in a public park or hiking, even while by yourself, could involve inadvertent encounters with other people.

"Simply put: Bring your mask with you whenever you leave the home. You never know when you're going to bump into somebody around a corner in a park."

The mayor's latest announcement is in addition to previously announced rules requiring masks of passengers at Los Angeles International Airport and travelers on the regional Metro transit system's buses and trains as well as city transit buses.

Masks have also already been required when entering businesses such as supermarkets.

