Face masks now required for all Los Angeles residents when outside, mayor says

Garcetti said the new requirement applies to everyone in Los Angeles, except children under age 2 and those who have disabilities where the mask would present an issue.
RELATED: Only 18 counties in California given green light to reopen schools, restaurants and malls
"We're requiring all Angelenos, except for small children or those with disabilities that might be harmed by a face mask, to wear a face covering when they are near others who do not live in your own household," Garcetti said.
We’re requiring all Angelenos to wear face coverings when they leave the house. There are exceptions in place for small children or those with disabilities. pic.twitter.com/j7ecKiYQ4e— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 14, 2020
He said the rule would apply unless the person is participating in a solo activity where they do not expect to be in the vicinity of other people, or if a group from the same household goes out together and does not expect to encounter others.
But he noted activities such as walking in a public park or hiking, even while by yourself, could involve inadvertent encounters with other people.
RELATED: Majority of San Francisco retail businesses to reopen Monday for curbside, delivery sales, mayor says
"Simply put: Bring your mask with you whenever you leave the home. You never know when you're going to bump into somebody around a corner in a park."
The mayor's latest announcement is in addition to previously announced rules requiring masks of passengers at Los Angeles International Airport and travelers on the regional Metro transit system's buses and trains as well as city transit buses.
Masks have also already been required when entering businesses such as supermarkets.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions