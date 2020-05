Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area

East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and across the U.S. and world, hospitals and health care professionals are experiencing a medical supply shortage.This has prompted hospitals to ask for the public's help in gathering supplies, including masks, hand santizer, wipes and more.The coronavirus has been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization as cases continue to rise worldwide and in the San Francisco Bay Area.Here's where Bay Area residents can donate supplies as the pandemic continues. On March 24 , the county began accepting donations like N-95 and surgical masks, goggles and Clorox wipes for health workers.Donation centers are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.West County: 151 Linus Pauling Drive, HerculesCentral County: 1750 Oak Park Boulevard., Pleasant HillEast County: 4545 Delta Fair Boulevard., AntiochDonate items Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.2500 Alhambra AvenueMartinez, CA 94553Drop items off at the receiving department located off C Street (to the left of hospital) on the right hand side.Email karin.stryker@cchealth.org with an expected time of arrival before shipping or dropping off.Donate at the Walnut Creek medical center's main entrance located at:1601 Ygnacio Valley RoadWalnut Creek, CA 94598For larger donations contact JMHdonations@johnmuirhealth.com Items should be unopened and in original packaging.Contact Berkeley City Council Member Rashi Kesarwani at (510) 981-7110 or rkesarwani@cityofberkeley.info or visit rashikesarwani.com/covid-19 to fill out a donation form and arrange a pickup.Drop off items between 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.1411 E 31st StreetOakland, CA 94602K Building, 3rd FloorFree parking is available. Residents are asked to pull up to handicap parking area.Someone will meet you and take your name and phone number.Call Vicky Lipscomb at (510) 437-4003 for additional information. Donations are accepted between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the following location.Fairmont HospitalCentral Supply Service15400 Foothill BoulevardSan Leandro, CA 94578No appointment is necessary for donations.3600 BroadwayOakland, CA 94611Contact Oakland.HCC@kp.org with "Supplies" in the subject line or call (510) 752-1000.22331 Mission Blvd.Hayward, CA 94541Deliver or mail deliveries to:TVHC(Attn: Lisa Susbilla-Flores)22331 Mission Blvd Hayward, CA 94541.747 52nd StreetOakland, CA 94609Ambassador DeskUCSF asks to only donate the items below due to limited space.Items should be unopened or in original packaging, unless otherwise specified.The organization is accepting monetary donations to help with the COVID-19 outbreak.For more information, click here Deliver items at the corner of 1100 Veterans Blvd, turn south on to Walnut StreetGo to the loading dock of Supply Chain (off of Walnut Street, behind the Emergency Dept.)Redwood City, CA 94063Contact Christine Emerson at 650-299-7134 for more information.By mail:Attention: Supply Donations Center820 Quarry Rd. ExtensionPalo Alto, CA 94304In-person:550 Broadway St.Redwood City, CA 94063The facility is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m - 5 p.m.In-person donations are also accepted at Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare.1119 E. Stanley BoulevardLivermore, CA 04550.The facility is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.Drop off items Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.2130 O'Farrell St.San Francisco, CA 94115Call (415) 833-2593 and a staff member will come out to accept your donation.For large shipments or if you need to make arrangements after the loading dock closes at 2:30 p.m., contact the hospital operator at (415) 833-2000.The operator will get your contact information and you will be contacted within 24 hours to schedule a delivery.Please make sure items are unopened or in original packaging:Drop off items at the front desk Monday-Friday only.1200 El Camino RealSouth San Francisco, CA 94080The hospital is accepting N95 face masksCall (650) 742-2000 for further instructionsDonate anytime between 8:45 a.m. - to 5:30 p.m.3700 24th StreetSan Francisco, CA 94114Items in an open box are acceptable as long as items are unused.Email sascha@noevalleypediatrics.com for more information.900 Hyde St.San Francisco, CA 94109Email materials manager Avi Maharaj at Avinesh.Maharaj@dignityhealth.org or call(415) 353-6992.Please make sure donations are unused.Email Joshua Shak at Shak@ucsf.edu for drop off instructions.UCSF Mission Center Building:1855 Folsom St.San Francisco, CA 94103Entrance in the parking lot on Harrison at 15thUCSF Mount Zion Medical Center:1600 Divisadero St.San Francisco, CA 94115Semicircle drivewayUCSF asks to only donate the following items due to limited space.Please make sure items are unopened or in original packaging (unless specified).Donations can be mailed to or dropped off in-person between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following locations:Hospice by the Bay17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd.Larkspur, CA 94939Attention: PPE DonationHospice by the Bay355 West Napa Street, Suite BSonoma, CA 95476Attention: PPE DonationHospice by the Bay180 Redwood Street, Suite 350San Francisco, CA 94102Attention: PPE DonationThose donating in-person should knock or use the intercom and a staff member will meet you.Those with large donations are asked to call (415) 927-2273.1001 Potrero Ave.San Francisco, CA 94110Email decoding.injury@ucsf.edu for additional instructions.700 Lawrence ExpresswaySanta Clara, CA 95051Email Jasprett Bajwa at jaspreet.bajwa@kp.org or call (408) 851-5622 for further details.Drop off items Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.250 Hospital ParkwaySan Jose, CA 95119Dept. of Orthopedics Building 4, 1st FloorAsk for Julie Ann, Eva, Dr. Walker or Dr. Reidel when you arrive at the hospital.For after hours and weekends, drop directly to ED staff standing outside by tent by ED entrance or if not there then at back of hospital by large yellow tent:Contact (408) 885-5299 or click here for a complete list of requested items.Drop off donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 2400 Clove Drive in San Jose.Contact your local Sutter affiliate or call (844) 987-6099.A representative will provide specific instructions on distribution centers. They can also send couriers for large-size donations. Items should be unopened or in original packaging.You can email Lisa at lisasusbilla@tvhc.org for more information.