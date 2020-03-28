Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area

This has prompted hospitals to ask for the public's help in gathering supplies, including masks, hand santizer, wipes and more.
The coronavirus has been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization as cases continue to rise worldwide and in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Here's where Bay Area residents can donate supplies as the pandemic continues.
East Bay
Contra Costa County
On March 24, the county began accepting donations like N-95 and surgical masks, goggles and Clorox wipes for health workers.
Accepted items:
Donation centers are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Donate at the following locations:
West County: 151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules
Central County: 1750 Oak Park Boulevard., Pleasant Hill
East County: 4545 Delta Fair Boulevard., Antioch
Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
Donate items Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
2500 Alhambra Avenue
Martinez, CA 94553
Accepted items:
Drop items off at the receiving department located off C Street (to the left of hospital) on the right hand side.
Email karin.stryker@cchealth.org with an expected time of arrival before shipping or dropping off.
John Muir Health
Donate at the Walnut Creek medical center's main entrance located at:
1601 Ygnacio Valley Road
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Accepted items:
For larger donations contact JMHdonations@johnmuirhealth.com.
Items should be unopened and in original packaging.
Alameda County
Berkeley
Contact Berkeley City Council Member Rashi Kesarwani at (510) 981-7110 or rkesarwani@cityofberkeley.info or visit rashikesarwani.com/covid-19 to fill out a donation form and arrange a pickup.
Oakland's Highland Hospital
Drop off items between 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
1411 E 31st Street
Oakland, CA 94602
K Building, 3rd Floor
Free parking is available. Residents are asked to pull up to handicap parking area.
Someone will meet you and take your name and phone number.
Call Vicky Lipscomb at (510) 437-4003 for additional information.
Accepted items:
Alameda Health System
Donations are accepted between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the following location.
Fairmont Hospital
Central Supply Service
15400 Foothill Boulevard
San Leandro, CA 94578
Accepted items:
No appointment is necessary for donations.
Kaiser Permanente Oakland/East Bay
3600 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
Contact Oakland.HCC@kp.org with "Supplies" in the subject line or call (510) 752-1000.
Accepted items:
Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center in Hayward
22331 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94541
Accepted items:
Deliver or mail deliveries to:
TVHC
(Attn: Lisa Susbilla-Flores)
22331 Mission Blvd Hayward, CA 94541.
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
747 52nd Street
Oakland, CA 94609
Ambassador Desk
UCSF asks to only donate the items below due to limited space.
Items should be unopened or in original packaging, unless otherwise specified.
Peninsula
San Mateo County Health Foundation
The organization is accepting monetary donations to help with the COVID-19 outbreak.
For more information, click here.
Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center
Deliver items at the corner of 1100 Veterans Blvd, turn south on to Walnut Street
Go to the loading dock of Supply Chain (off of Walnut Street, behind the Emergency Dept.)
Redwood City, CA 94063
Contact Christine Emerson at 650-299-7134 for more information.
Accepted items:
Stanford Medicine
Stanford Health Care
By mail:
Attention: Supply Donations Center
820 Quarry Rd. Extension
Palo Alto, CA 94304
In-person:
550 Broadway St.
Redwood City, CA 94063
The facility is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m - 5 p.m.
In-person donations are also accepted at Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare.
1119 E. Stanley Boulevard
Livermore, CA 04550.
The facility is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Accepted items:
San Francisco
Kaiser Permanente San Francisco
Drop off items Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
2130 O'Farrell St.
San Francisco, CA 94115
Call (415) 833-2593 and a staff member will come out to accept your donation.
For large shipments or if you need to make arrangements after the loading dock closes at 2:30 p.m., contact the hospital operator at (415) 833-2000.
The operator will get your contact information and you will be contacted within 24 hours to schedule a delivery.
Please make sure items are unopened or in original packaging:
Accepted items:
Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco
Drop off items at the front desk Monday-Friday only.
1200 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
The hospital is accepting N95 face masks
Call (650) 742-2000 for further instructions
Noe Valley Pediatrics
Donate anytime between 8:45 a.m. - to 5:30 p.m.
3700 24th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Accepted items:
Items in an open box are acceptable as long as items are unused.
Email sascha@noevalleypediatrics.com for more information.
Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
900 Hyde St.
San Francisco, CA 94109
Email materials manager Avi Maharaj at Avinesh.Maharaj@dignityhealth.org or call
(415) 353-6992.
Please make sure donations are unused.
Accepted items:
San Francisco Veteran Affairs Medical Center
Email Joshua Shak at Shak@ucsf.edu for drop off instructions.
Accepted items:
UCSF: Drop off donations at the following sites seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
UCSF Mission Center Building:
1855 Folsom St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
Entrance in the parking lot on Harrison at 15th
UCSF Mount Zion Medical Center:
1600 Divisadero St.
San Francisco, CA 94115
Semicircle driveway
UCSF asks to only donate the following items due to limited space.
Please make sure items are unopened or in original packaging (unless specified).
Hospice by the Bay
Accepted items:
Donations can be mailed to or dropped off in-person between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following locations:
Hospice by the Bay
17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd.
Larkspur, CA 94939
Attention: PPE Donation
Hospice by the Bay
355 West Napa Street, Suite B
Sonoma, CA 95476
Attention: PPE Donation
Hospice by the Bay
180 Redwood Street, Suite 350
San Francisco, CA 94102
Attention: PPE Donation
Those donating in-person should knock or use the intercom and a staff member will meet you.
Those with large donations are asked to call (415) 927-2273.
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital:
1001 Potrero Ave.
San Francisco, CA 94110
Email decoding.injury@ucsf.edu for additional instructions.
Accepted items:
South Bay
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center:
700 Lawrence Expressway
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Email Jasprett Bajwa at jaspreet.bajwa@kp.org or call (408) 851-5622 for further details.
Accepted items:
Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center
Drop off items Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
250 Hospital Parkway
San Jose, CA 95119
Dept. of Orthopedics Building 4, 1st Floor
Ask for Julie Ann, Eva, Dr. Walker or Dr. Reidel when you arrive at the hospital.
For after hours and weekends, drop directly to ED staff standing outside by tent by ED entrance or if not there then at back of hospital by large yellow tent:
Accepted items:
Valley Medical Center Foundation:
Contact (408) 885-5299 or click here for a complete list of requested items.
Drop off donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 2400 Clove Drive in San Jose.
Miscellaneous
Sutter Health
Contact your local Sutter affiliate or call (844) 987-6099.
A representative will provide specific instructions on distribution centers. They can also send couriers for large-size donations. Items should be unopened or in original packaging.
Accepted items:
You can email Lisa at lisasusbilla@tvhc.org for more information.
