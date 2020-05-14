Coronavirus impact: San Jose Little League's trip to play in World Series delayed until 2021

The major changes even impacted a little league's chance to play in the Little League World Series.
Volunteer Stadium here we come!! CPLL heading to #LLWS this Summer. So proud #CPLLChallenger will be 1st team ever from San Jose to play in Williamsport. 🏆 🙌🏽💪https://t.co/eUi1Ct30bc— Cambrian Park Little League (@cpllbaseball) March 3, 2020
The fields of Cambrian Park Little League in San Jose, Calif. are like the rest of the country's right now: empty.
"We practically live at the fields," Cambrian Park Little League President Jeff Price said. "Not to be able to have that right now is heartbreaking."
RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! ABC7 Sports presents lively play-by-plays of your home videos
The season canceled one game into the schedule for the Challenger squads of the CPLL.
They are an adaptive baseball program designed for children with disabilities that came into existence ten years ago.
"Our Challenger Division is really the crown jewel of what we do for kids in our community," Price said.
We’d like to thank @Amazon for stepping up in a big way to help send #CPLLChallenger players and families to the #LLWS. What a generous gesture of support for our entire community. pic.twitter.com/qqlYboFEzP— Cambrian Park Little League (@cpllbaseball) March 10, 2020
"It's bigger than just the game," CPLL Challenger Division Manager Barbara Morrone said. "It's about spreading awareness and inclusion in our communities. Regardless of abilities, we all just want to play baseball. bottom line, we just want to be like everyone else."
For their efforts, the team was invited to play a special exhibition game in the 2020 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.
It is the first time in San Jose's history that a team has been invited the team says.
Then the coronavirus happened, and for the first time in the 74 year history of the Little League World Series, it was canceled.
RELATED: Little League World Series canceled for first time due to COVID-19
"Every kid dreams about Williamsport and the Little League World Series," Price said. "When we announced it at the opening day parade, it was electric. The crowd just went crazy. You could just feel it. The players were excited and it was going to be a great moment."
This is a major bummer because we had a Bay Area team who qualified! @cpllbaseball hopes they will be in the big tourney next year. Either way, congratulations on the major accomplishment!! https://t.co/fJQMZUNrbT— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 30, 2020
All is not lost.
The good news is, despite the tournament being canceled this year, the team has been invited to play in Williamsport in 2021.
"We are thrilled for this once in a lifetime opportunity and to promote inclusion and awareness to just show our community just how amazing our players are," Morrone said.
RELATED: AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
The team is already working on fundraising for the 2021 tournament.
If anyone from the community is interested in supporting the kids at the World Series, please contact Cambrian Park Little League at: sponsors@cpllbaseball.org
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions