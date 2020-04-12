Coronavirus California

Coronavirus inspired honey bear murals pop up on San Francisco's boarded storefronts

By Lauren Gee

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over the weekend, pops of yellow, blue and green started popping up, bringing life and color back into San Francisco streets. This time, the vibrancy came in forms of masked bear murals created by San Francisco-based artist, fnnch.

Since the shelter-in-place order caused unessential businesses to close mid-March, San Francisco retailers have temporarily locked-up shop. Owners boarded up their stores to prevent break-ins and the once-bustling streets became eerily vacant.

"These boarded up stores are depressing," fnnch shared in an Instagram post. "I long to sit down in a restaurant again, get my hair cut again, go to the art supply store again. But until that happens, we might as well use these boards as a canvas of art."

The coronavirus inspired honey bears wearing face masks or reimagined as bottles of hand-sanitizer can be seen in San Francisco's Castro, Pacific Heights, Hayes Valley and Fillmore districts.



"To me, wearing a mask is about caring for others. A mask won't prevent you from getting sick, but if you are sick and don't know it - contagious but not symptomatic - it can help prevent the infection from spreading. We are all in this together, and we need to get out of this together," the post continued.

San Francisco resident Heidi C. took a stroll to find the masked bears and shared her discovery on Fillmore Street.

"There are now 13 different Mask Bears out and about," fnnch added. "If you are feeling cooped up, consider going out for a walk and seeing if you can spot them all!"

