Coronavirus inspired honey bear murals pop up on San Francisco's boarded storefronts

Since the shelter-in-place order caused unessential businesses to close mid-March, San Francisco retailers have temporarily locked-up shop. Owners boarded up their stores to prevent break-ins and the once-bustling streets became eerily vacant.
"These boarded up stores are depressing," fnnch shared in an Instagram post. "I long to sit down in a restaurant again, get my hair cut again, go to the art supply store again. But until that happens, we might as well use these boards as a canvas of art."
RELATED: 'People are on edge right now': San Francisco businesses boarding up in fear of burglaries during shelter-in-place
The coronavirus inspired honey bears wearing face masks or reimagined as bottles of hand-sanitizer can be seen in San Francisco's Castro, Pacific Heights, Hayes Valley and Fillmore districts.
"To me, wearing a mask is about caring for others. A mask won't prevent you from getting sick, but if you are sick and don't know it - contagious but not symptomatic - it can help prevent the infection from spreading. We are all in this together, and we need to get out of this together," the post continued.
RELATED: Face covers, not surgical masks, recommended across Bay Area; health officials urge people to choose cloth material
San Francisco resident Heidi C. took a stroll to find the masked bears and shared her discovery on Fillmore Street.
"There are now 13 different Mask Bears out and about," fnnch added. "If you are feeling cooped up, consider going out for a walk and seeing if you can spot them all!"
