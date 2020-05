3-Michelin-star Atelier Crenn in San Francisco offering $38 prix-fixe take-home meals

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For most people, a meal at three-Michelin-star restaurant Atelier Crenn in San Francisco is a luxury that's out of the question. At renowned chef Dominique Crenn's flagship restaurant, a 14-course prix-fixe usually starts at $345 per person.A small silver lining amid the novel coronavirus pandemic: Bay Area foodies have a chance to try some of Crenn's cooking at a much lower price tag.Starting Thursday, Atelier Crenn is offering two take-home "Crenn Kits" available for pickup at the Cow Hollow restaurant.For $38/person, you'll get a vegetable soup made with Sonoma-grown veggies, vegetable parmentier gratin, sliced brioche bread, and a dessert made by pastry chef Juan Contreras.At the $55/person price, the menu includes a mushroom broth with seaweed and noodles, vegetable couscous, brioche bread, a cheese course with sliced baguette, and a dessert from the pastry chef.You'll need a reservation to get your hands on one of these meals.Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, restaurants have been forced to adapt to a take-out only model or close. That transition can be especially challenging for high-end restaurants like Atelier Crenn. Many local restaurants are asking fans to buy gift cards to use later in order to help fund the restaurant.Chef Dominique Crenn also runs two other San Francisco restaurants: Bar Crenn and Petit Crenn. All three restaurants are accepting dine-in reservations starting again in May.