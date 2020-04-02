Coronavirus California

3-Michelin-star Atelier Crenn in San Francisco offering $38 prix-fixe take-home meals

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For most people, a meal at three-Michelin-star restaurant Atelier Crenn in San Francisco is a luxury that's out of the question. At renowned chef Dominique Crenn's flagship restaurant, a 14-course prix-fixe usually starts at $345 per person.

A small silver lining amid the novel coronavirus pandemic: Bay Area foodies have a chance to try some of Crenn's cooking at a much lower price tag.

Starting Thursday, Atelier Crenn is offering two take-home "Crenn Kits" available for pickup at the Cow Hollow restaurant.

RELATED: Videos show how COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Bay Area

For $38/person, you'll get a vegetable soup made with Sonoma-grown veggies, vegetable parmentier gratin, sliced brioche bread, and a dessert made by pastry chef Juan Contreras.

At the $55/person price, the menu includes a mushroom broth with seaweed and noodles, vegetable couscous, brioche bread, a cheese course with sliced baguette, and a dessert from the pastry chef.
You'll need a reservation to get your hands on one of these meals.

RELATED: It's not just toilet paper -- this tiny grocery item is nearly impossible to find right now

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, restaurants have been forced to adapt to a take-out only model or close. That transition can be especially challenging for high-end restaurants like Atelier Crenn. Many local restaurants are asking fans to buy gift cards to use later in order to help fund the restaurant.

Chef Dominique Crenn also runs two other San Francisco restaurants: Bar Crenn and Petit Crenn. All three restaurants are accepting dine-in reservations starting again in May.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscookingrestaurantscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Neighbors bring flags, flowers to SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News