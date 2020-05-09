Coronavirus Kindness: Family-owned grocery store in Pittsburg donates care packages to local community amid coronavirus pandemic

The family-owned market has relied on the loyalty of their customers for twenty-four years and want to show their gratitude by giving back.
"Our community has obviously suffered a lot. A lot of our customers cannot leave the house because they are in a group that has to stay in," said Abdul Hamid Ahmed of Golden Star Market. "In general, it affected us because we don't see as much people as we use to see before. "
The oldest brother, Ahmed, came up with the idea to serve his community at this time. The Pittsburg grocery store gathered all of their resources to put the care packages together with the help of ASI Alarm company, Golden Star Meat Market, Golden Egg Company, FreshKO Produce and generous donations from the community.
The care packages were filled with beans, bread, carrots, cucumbers, eggs, jelly, peanut better, onions and rice.
#Coronavirus ❤️ Kindness: “This community has been good to us and we have to give back.” Yesterday, Golden Star Market 🛒 in #Pittsburg handed out 200 care packages to people in their community.— ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) May 8, 2020
Story on at 4️⃣ on 🔤7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/eyOzAbGXsL
"Without the community we wouldn't be here so the community has been great," said Ahmed.
RELATED: Coronavirus: East Bay community turns their porches into stages amid the COVID-19 pandemic
This isn't the first time that Golden Star Market has helped out their customers. The market gave away 120 care packages during the first month of the COVID-19 lockdown.
"We are instructed by our faith to give back to our community and this is part of who we are," said Ahmed. "We are not looking for recognition, we just want to help. The community has always been there for us."
"I have been shopping here for the last 15 maybe 20 years," said Raul Diaz, a long-time customer of Golden Star Market. "This is nothing new to them and they have always done stuff like that to help out the community."
RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: 9-year-old East Bay boy uses 3D printer to make face shields for medical front line workers: 'Hope that I can inspire other kids'
Abdul and his family plans to keep helping their local community as long as the pandemic lasts.
"We want to thank our community and we will pull through this," said Ahmed. "We're here for you just like you have been here for us."
Golden Star Market is located on West 10th street in Pittsburg.
