Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Kindness: Family-owned grocery store in Pittsburg donates care packages to local community amid coronavirus pandemic

By
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay Market is doing more than selling groceries. Golden Star Market in Pittsburg has created 200 care packages to people in their community that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The family-owned market has relied on the loyalty of their customers for twenty-four years and want to show their gratitude by giving back.

"Our community has obviously suffered a lot. A lot of our customers cannot leave the house because they are in a group that has to stay in," said Abdul Hamid Ahmed of Golden Star Market. "In general, it affected us because we don't see as much people as we use to see before. "

The oldest brother, Ahmed, came up with the idea to serve his community at this time. The Pittsburg grocery store gathered all of their resources to put the care packages together with the help of ASI Alarm company, Golden Star Meat Market, Golden Egg Company, FreshKO Produce and generous donations from the community.

The care packages were filled with beans, bread, carrots, cucumbers, eggs, jelly, peanut better, onions and rice.



"Without the community we wouldn't be here so the community has been great," said Ahmed.

RELATED: Coronavirus: East Bay community turns their porches into stages amid the COVID-19 pandemic

This isn't the first time that Golden Star Market has helped out their customers. The market gave away 120 care packages during the first month of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We are instructed by our faith to give back to our community and this is part of who we are," said Ahmed. "We are not looking for recognition, we just want to help. The community has always been there for us."

"I have been shopping here for the last 15 maybe 20 years," said Raul Diaz, a long-time customer of Golden Star Market. "This is nothing new to them and they have always done stuff like that to help out the community."

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: 9-year-old East Bay boy uses 3D printer to make face shields for medical front line workers: 'Hope that I can inspire other kids'



Abdul and his family plans to keep helping their local community as long as the pandemic lasts.

"We want to thank our community and we will pull through this," said Ahmed. "We're here for you just like you have been here for us."

Golden Star Market is located on West 10th street in Pittsburg.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspittsburgcoronavirus helpcommunity strongcoronavirusspirit of givingshelter in placepandemicfood bankstay at home orderbizarrehealthfoodfood drivecommunitydonationscommunity journalistcoronavirus californiaoutbreakcoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicstaying healthycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19community servicebuzzworthyfamilyfeel goodvirushealth food
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
East Bay boy uses 3D Printer to make face shields for front line workers
East Bay neighbors create a backstage experience in their front yards
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Schoolboy writes reporter to solve coronavirus
San Mateo County Harbor District criticized as 'dysfunctional,' county leaders demand changes
Sheltering while homeless: Streets in SF neighborhood lined with tents amid pandemic
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
San Mateo County Harbor District criticized as 'dysfunctional,' county leaders demand changes
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
Sheltering while homeless: Streets in SF neighborhood lined with tents amid pandemic
Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
Confusion among SF business owners over governor's reopening order, local restrictions
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
Show More
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Nurse says fostered kittens saved her while quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
More TOP STORIES News