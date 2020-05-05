Coronavirus: Hospital workers react to surprise bonuses after $1 million donation to Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz

RELATED: 'ABC7 Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
"I don't think anyone could have ever imaged that kind of thank you. It's amazing to be able to share with the whole hospital team," said nursing supervisor Amy Loudon. "Everybody working together and getting thanked together. It's great. It's a really nice feeling."
The local donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, included a letter directed to all hospital employees.
6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
"To the heroes of Dominican Hospital: Thank you for standing up (and staying up!) to care for our community. This humankindness is what makes you heroic. Please accept this donation in recognition of and with great thanks for all that you do. And please know that my heart is with you as we seek to protect and care for each other during this challenging time."
Full-time workers will each get a $800 bonus check, including nurses, cleaning staff, lab technicians, and security guards. Part-time workers will receive $600 within the next 30 days, announced the hospital on Monday.
"From a fundraising perspective, from a philanthropy perspective, this is truly a unique gift," said Drew Gagner, Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer of the Dominican Hospital Foundation.
It was the donor's wish to provide employees with a check to thank and support hospital staff specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the hospital. The surprise gift is boost to both the employees' finances and morale during an uncertain and scary time.
"We're ready. We're feeling safe. We're feeling protected and we're feeling like we can do this," said Loudon.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19