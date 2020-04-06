RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic
So many of you are finding special ways to say thank you; to our front line medical workers, our store clerks, the truckers logging mile after mile-- and to our neighbors who sometimes help, just by being next door.
ABC7 Better Bay Area: Project Thanks is a way to share some of your thanks-and to help uplift the thousands of people working to keep our communities safe and cared for.
Take a look at how some people are saying thanks:
- 'You can't thank them enough': New mural in SJ shares support for healthcare workers battling COVID-19
- Coronavirus Kindness: Kid entrepreneurs make leather goods to support other students amid COVID-19 school closures
- Coronavirus: 'RV's 4 MD's' keeps front line heroes from endangering their families, offers safe place to quarantine
- Coronavirus kindness: Livermore restaurant serving up free meals to first responders, front-line workers
- Walnut Creek dry cleaners helps first responders 'quarantine' their uniforms amid coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus kindness: Bay Area artists create murals on boarded storefronts to uplift local communities
