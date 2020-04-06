Coronavirus

'ABC7 Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While the Bay Area is confronting extreme challenges right now during the novel coronavirus pandemic, it's also overflowing with gratitude.

RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

So many of you are finding special ways to say thank you; to our front line medical workers, our store clerks, the truckers logging mile after mile-- and to our neighbors who sometimes help, just by being next door.

ABC7 Better Bay Area: Project Thanks is a way to share some of your thanks-and to help uplift the thousands of people working to keep our communities safe and cared for.

Take a look at how some people are saying thanks:













If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Woman accused of spitting on person after social distancing dispute
EXCLUSIVE: Fremont extending COVID-19 testing site for another week
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
NY coronavirus death toll slows, hospitalizations flat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP sees 87% increase in tickets for speeding over 100 mph
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give COVID-19 update
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
NFL Draft 2020: Where to watch and how it'll work as 'virtual' event
First responders honor Stanford health care workers
Coronavirus pushes US unemployment to highest since Depression
Show More
List: Top Bay Area college football prospects for NFL Draft
Lawsuit filed to stop economic relief for undocumented workers in CA
Will movie theaters survive the COVID-19 pandemic? Local cinemas speak out
Coronavirus updates: Nearly 70 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in SF
SJ woman believed to be nation's first COVID-19 death was healthy, family says
More TOP STORIES News