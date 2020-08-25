CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Firefighters make significant progress to keep wildfire at nearly 79,000 acres

In an update Tuesday morning, CAL FIRE announced the CZU Lightning Complex Fire grew less than 200 acres overnight. In total, the fire has burned 78,869 acres and is 17% contained.
Officials said favorable weather is helping firefighters on the front lines. The wind is blowing towards the control lines that firefighters have set. The marine layer is helping to extinguish the fire along the coast.
CAL FIRE said the city of Santa Cruz and UC Santa Cruz are safe.
Still, the CZU Lightning Complex has already caused much destruction.
One person is dead. CAL FIRE said officials are trying to locate 7 missing people.
The fire has destroyed 330 structures: 11 in San Mateo County and 319 in Santa Cruz County. It's threatening another 25,000 structures.
ABC7 News found an empty, eerie scene along Empire Grade Road in Bonny Doon. Among the gray rubble where homes once stood and the menacing orange flames in the distance, there are homeowners who have risked their lives to stay behind despite orders to evacuate.
Homeowner Gabriel Briton left as flames approached, but returned in an effort to save his home.
"I was there with my brother and two other people holding it back," said Briton.
CAL FIRE said more firefighters are expected to help tackle the CZU Lightning Complex. About 1,600 personnel are currently working on the front lines.
