Popular drag queens talk tough issues in their community | Watch 'Allies in Action: Proud in Drag'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The typically uplifting, welcoming San Francisco Pride Festival is met with personal and legislative attacks on the drag community this year. Despite these threats, the Bay's drag queens prove resilient - dedicated as ever to their crafts and communities.
Drag queens soared to popularity following RuPaul Charles' 1993 song "Supermodel" and hit show "RuPaul's Drag Race." As attention increased, so did threats online towards drag queens that have since evolved into action in legislative houses. Politicians proposed drag is a threat to children, limiting drag performances across the country.
ABC7 anchor Reggie Aqui speaks with a few of the Bay's most popular and honored queens: Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence member and long-time drag activist Sister Roma, current San Francisco Drag Laureate and Executive Director of Oasis Arts D'Arcy Drollinger and recently voted Drag Queen of the Year and Black drag advocate Nicki J.
This conversation delves into their responses to these continued attacks on their community, their accolades and contributions to the art of drag and its community, the possibilities for drag's future and the particular significance of this year's Pride Month coming at a trying time.
These queens serve not only as prominent performers, but as pillars of their community, working to make their presence known and obtain the recognition they deserve. Their struggles and dedication highlight the strength of the queer community, the progress still to be made and the hopeful future ahead.
Discussion Guests
D'Arcy Drollinger | San Francisco Drag Laureate
Sister Roma | Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
Nicki J.| Drag Queen of the Year
Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- 2023 San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration coverage
- Watch the best moments from the 2022 SF Pride Parade
- Meet the Community Grand Marshals of the 2023 SF Pride celebration
- 78 person all LGBTQ+ orchestra to hold 1st concert in San Francisco. Here's a preview
- SF Pride pushes back against attacks on LGBTQ+ rights ahead of weekend celebrations
- SF's Pink Triangle shines as beacon of hope this Pride Month
- Social group takes 90's-style sketch comedy and turns it into an inclusive LGBTQ experience
- Celebrating Pride: Transgender and nonbinary athlete pushes for equity
- Young activists lead SF protest against anti-trans laws
- 18-year-old trailblazing transgender student helps community through youth-led Gender Cool program
- Juanita MORE! talks annual SF Pride party with nonprofit Queer Life Space
- Inaugural event to kickoff SF Pride Month at Castro Theatre
- Dee Snider defends stance on trans youth care after being dropped from SF Pride
- EXCLUSIVE: SF Pride names executive director, new parade producer
- SF names Oasis owner D'Arcy Drollinger as 1st Drag Laureate
- Watch 2022 San Francisco Pride Parade
- PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration 2022
- Pride Month 2022: What do LGBTQ and LGBTQIA+ mean?
- Pride Portraits: The largest LGBTQIA+ visibility campaign
- Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues
- 'Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be' | Full episode
- The love story behind Third Culture Bakery's chosen family
- Nonbinary martial artist practices self-expression through Kung Fu, gender identity
- Black, gay faith leaders find common ground in experiences of racism, homophobia
- LGBTQ+ Youth Health Town Hall: Experts answer your questions
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live