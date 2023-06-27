Popular drag queens talk tough issues in their community | Watch 'Allies in Action: Proud in Drag'

ABC7 anchor Reggie Aqui speaks with a few of the Bay's most popular and honored queens, talking about continued attacks on their community, their accolades and contributions to the art of drag and its community and the significance of this years pride parade.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The typically uplifting, welcoming San Francisco Pride Festival is met with personal and legislative attacks on the drag community this year. Despite these threats, the Bay's drag queens prove resilient - dedicated as ever to their crafts and communities.

Drag queens soared to popularity following RuPaul Charles' 1993 song "Supermodel" and hit show "RuPaul's Drag Race." As attention increased, so did threats online towards drag queens that have since evolved into action in legislative houses. Politicians proposed drag is a threat to children, limiting drag performances across the country.

ABC7 anchor Reggie Aqui speaks with a few of the Bay's most popular and honored queens: Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence member and long-time drag activist Sister Roma, current San Francisco Drag Laureate and Executive Director of Oasis Arts D'Arcy Drollinger and recently voted Drag Queen of the Year and Black drag advocate Nicki J.

This conversation delves into their responses to these continued attacks on their community, their accolades and contributions to the art of drag and its community, the possibilities for drag's future and the particular significance of this year's Pride Month coming at a trying time.

These queens serve not only as prominent performers, but as pillars of their community, working to make their presence known and obtain the recognition they deserve. Their struggles and dedication highlight the strength of the queer community, the progress still to be made and the hopeful future ahead.

Discussion Guests

D'Arcy Drollinger | San Francisco Drag Laureate

Website

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Sister Roma | Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Website

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Nicki J.| Drag Queen of the Year

Reparations Website

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your photos or videos #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live