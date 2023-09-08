  • Watch Now

Preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck NorCal in Shasta County, USGS says

Friday, September 8, 2023 5:59PM
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- An earthquake with 5.0 magnitude struck Northern California in Shasta County Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The quake hit at 10:24 a.m. and was measured at a depth of over 9 miles.

It hit the area of Fall River Mills, which is about 70 miles Northeast of Redding.

No injuries have been reported.

A second, 2.5-magnitude quake hit the area at 10:45 a.m.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

