Preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck NorCal in Shasta County, USGS says

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- An earthquake with 5.0 magnitude struck Northern California in Shasta County Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 10:24 a.m. and was measured at a depth of over 9 miles.

It hit the area of Fall River Mills, which is about 70 miles Northeast of Redding.

No injuries have been reported.

A second, 2.5-magnitude quake hit the area at 10:45 a.m.

