Preliminary magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Patterson in Stanislaus Co., USGS says

Saturday, September 23, 2023 5:18PM
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.3 magnitude struck near Patterson in Stanislaus County Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 8:57 a.m. west southwest of Patterson. It had a depth of 1.8 km, the USGS said.

This comes after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Stanislaus County and was felt in the Bay Area last Monday.

There is no word of any injuries or damage.

