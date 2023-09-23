Preliminary magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Patterson in Stanislaus Co., USGS says

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.3 magnitude struck near Patterson in Stanislaus County Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 8:57 a.m. west southwest of Patterson. It had a depth of 1.8 km, the USGS said.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

This comes after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Stanislaus County and was felt in the Bay Area last Monday.

There is no word of any injuries or damage.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live