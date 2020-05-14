Emergency food payments of up to $365 for California kids officially mailed out

The one-time payments of up to $365 per child are for children who are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches at school.
The state is sending out payments on debit cards that are arriving at homes now.
The payment cards are labeled "P-EBT" which stands for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer. The payments are in addition to any other aid your child may already be receiving.
About 2 million children whose families have applied for CalFresh, Medi-Cal or Foster Care benefits will get their P-EBT card in the mail automatically according to a department spokesman.
Another 1.8 million children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, but who do not get CalFresh, Medi-Cal or Foster Care benefits, can apply for the Pandemic EBT benefits online starting on May 22. Families must apply online by June 30, 2020. After that, no more applications will be accepted.
The cards can be used to buy food only and are accepted at most grocery stores and farmer's markets.
To apply online starting May 22, 2020, click here.
If you apply online and do not receive your P-EBT card, call California's EBT customer service center at (877) 328-9677. It is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
