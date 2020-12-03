'Hamilton' star Julius Thomas III catches up with ABC7 for the holidays

hamilton

Even though COVID-19 stopped the "Hamilton" production in San Francisco, the man who played the title role is giving us a Christmas treat.

If you saw "Hamilton" at the Orpheum Theater then you likely saw Julius Thomas III play the starring role. The star will be holding a Mini Virtual Holiday Concert this Saturday with a special guest performance by Grammy-nominated and Emmy Award winner Patrice Covington. Before the show, he shared some holiday cheer with ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui.

Watch the full interview with Julius Thomas III in the media player above.

