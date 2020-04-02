Coronavirus Q&A: Will my money be sent to the wrong address?

Be sure to ask Michael your questions on Facebook or Twitter for him to answer on air!
Jason asks: I had my tax refund deposited onto a debit card that is no longer open. What happens if they try to deposit my check into a closed account?
Answer: You're right to be concerned. The IRS says the direct deposit would bounce back, and the IRS would then look for an address to send you a paper check. The IRS is setting up a way to update direct deposit information, but that could take weeks. Experts advise you should try to file your 2019 tax return quickly with your updated information.
Melanie asks: I've moved since my last tax filing. Will the IRS mail my check to the wrong address?
Answer: You're right to be concerned too. So far the IRS has not set up a specific way to update your address. It's being careful so scammers don't intercept your checks. You should try to file a 2019 tax return with the new address -- and make sure the post office has your forwarding address.
Carol asks: My adult daughter takes care of me and does odd jobs, but doesn't earn enough to file a tax return. Will she get any stimulus money?
Answer: She is indeed entitled to a stimulus payment -- as long as no one else claims her as a dependent. However, the IRS has no special way to find these folks to send them their money -- so she should file a simple tax return even if her income was too low to require it.
Bottom line, the IRS is still working out a lot of details for how to get your money to you. It's going to take time because there are about 150 million Americans waiting for checks.
